FESTIVALS: Verzio Human Rights Documentary FF 2022 Announces Lineup

The festival is also organising a competition for student and debut films, as well as for Hungarian films.
The films will be screened 9–16 November 2022 in cinemas in Budapest. Outside of Budapest, in partnership with Free Spaces, a selection of festival films will be screened in Debrecen, Szombathely, Pécs, Szeged and Kecskemét. The festival's online film library, Verziótéka, will be open for the Hungarian audience 14 - 20 November 2022.
International Competition:
After the Rain / Liǎng gè xīngqiú (China)
Directed by Jian Fan
Angels of Sinjar (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Hanna Polak
Between Fire and Water / Entre fuego y agua (Columbia)
Directed by Viviana Gómez Echeverry
Bigger than Trauma / Veće od trauma (Croatia)
Directed by Vedrana Pribačić
f@ck this job (UK, Germany)
Directed by Vera Krichevskaya
Little Palestine, Diary of a Siege (Lebanon, France, Qatar)
Directed by Abdallah Al-Khatib
Midwives (Myanmar, Germany, Canada)
Directed by Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing
Myanmar Diaries (Myanmar, the Netherlands, Norway)
Directed by The Myanmar Film Collective
Nelly & Nadine (Sweden, Belgium, Norway)
Directed by Magnus Gertten
Outside (Ukraine, the Netherlands, Denmark)
Directed by Olha Zhurba