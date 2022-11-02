FESTIVALS: Verzio Human Rights Documentary FF 2022 Announces Lineup

Angels of Sinjar by Hanna Polak

BUDAPEST: The Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival has announced the selection of its 19th edition, which will be held in Budapest in November 2022. Ten films, including Croatian Bigger than Trauma by Vedrana Pribačić and the Polish minority coproduction Angels of Sinjar by Hanna Polak, are running in the International Competition.

The festival is also organising a competition for student and debut films, as well as for Hungarian films.

The films will be screened 9–16 November 2022 in cinemas in Budapest. Outside of Budapest, in partnership with Free Spaces, a selection of festival films will be screened in Debrecen, Szombathely, Pécs, Szeged and Kecskemét. The festival's online film library, Verziótéka, will be open for the Hungarian audience 14 - 20 November 2022.

International Competition:

After the Rain / Liǎng gè xīngqiú (China)

Directed by Jian Fan

Angels of Sinjar (Germany, Poland)

Directed by Hanna Polak

Between Fire and Water / Entre fuego y agua (Columbia)

Directed by Viviana Gómez Echeverry

Bigger than Trauma / Veće od trauma (Croatia)

Directed by Vedrana Pribačić

f@ck this job (UK, Germany)

Directed by Vera Krichevskaya

Little Palestine, Diary of a Siege (Lebanon, France, Qatar)

Directed by Abdallah Al-Khatib

Midwives (Myanmar, Germany, Canada)

Directed by Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Myanmar Diaries (Myanmar, the Netherlands, Norway)

Directed by The Myanmar Film Collective

Nelly & Nadine (Sweden, Belgium, Norway)

Directed by Magnus Gertten

Outside (Ukraine, the Netherlands, Denmark)

Directed by Olha Zhurba