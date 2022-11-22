OBITUARY: Hungarian Producer Áron Sipos

BUDAPEST: Hungarian film producer Áron Sipos has died at age 75. He was a co-founder of FocusFox Studio .

Áron Sipos was artistic director at Vianco Filmstúdió from 1983 to 1989. From 1990, he was managing director and producer at Focus Film Kft, whose owner he became in 2001.

He was also a playwright, dubbing director and translator.