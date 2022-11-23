PRODUCTION: Hungarian Director Balint Dániel Sós Shoots Debut Feature Starring Szabolcs Hajdu

BUDAPEST: Balint Dániel Sós is currently shooting Minden rendben (working title Growing Down), a drama starring Szabolcs Hajdu. The film is supported by the Incubator Programme of the National Film Institute – Hungary .

The story focuses on the moral dilemma of a father who, after being the only witness to an accident caused by his son, has to decide between accepting the burden of the truth or lying about the truth. Dániel Bálint Sós and V. Gergő Nagy penned the script.

The cast includes children Ágoston Sáfrány, Milán Zikkert and Jakab-Aponyi Zonga, as well as Anna Háy, Zoltán Friedenthál, Zsófi Szamosi, Eliza Sodró, Péter Galambos and Robert Kardos, according to the National Film Institute – Hungary.

Dániel Bálint Sós is an established advertising director and one of the founding members of Kinopravda, a powerhouse collective of international directors based in Barcelona, Budapest, Athens and Los Angeles. Dániel Bálint Sós also directed three short films.

Ádám Farkas and Zoltán Mártonffy are producing through Cinesuper. The project received production support of 257,254 EUR / 100m HUF from the National Film Institute – Hungary in June 2022.

The film is shot mainly in Budapest in 26 days. Its release is set for 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cinesuper (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Dániel Bálint Sós

Scriptwriters: Dániel Bálint Sós, V. Gergő Nagy

DoP: Kristóf M. Deák

Editor: Márton Gothár

Cast: Szabolcs Hajdu, Ágoston Sáfrány, Milán Zikkert, Jakab-Aponyi Zonga, Anna Háy, Zoltán Friedenthál, Zsófi Szamosi, Eliza Sodró, Péter Galambos, Robert Kardos