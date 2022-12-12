Hungarian Award-Winning Sci-fi Available to Stream for Free

BUDAPEST: Ádám Freund's short film Earthly People / Földiek is available to stream for free on Vimeo . In 2017 the film was nominated for the Student Academy Award from among 1,573 entries.

This surreal sci-fi about a father longing for the stars and a young boy searching for his father is Freund's graduation film from the University of Theatre and Film Arts (SZFE).

Ádám Freund is currently working on the screenplay of his first feature film, Hyenas / Hiénák, which he is co-writing with screenwriter Iván Szabó. Set in a nocturnal, present-day Budapest, the film will tell the story of a group of taxi drivers who regularly rip off their customers. "Our plan is to make a film that plays with a lot of genre elements, but is still character-driven," the director said in a statement.

Hyenas is supported by Filmjus and is currently in development at the National Film Institute - Hungary. Pre-production is planned to begin soon.