FESTIVALS: Budapest International Documentary Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

BUDAPEST: The 9th edition of Budapest International Documentary Festival will screen 60 films between 21 and 29 January 2023. In addition to Budapest, there will be screenings in ten other Hungarian cities.

After their festival screenings, the films will be available in Hungary on the festival's homepage for a limited time.

Young Plato by Neasa Ní Chianáin and Declan McGrath will open the festival.

International Competition:

After a Revolution (Italy, Libya)

Directed by Giovanni Buccomino

A Holy Family (Taiwan, France)

Directed by Elvis A-Liang Lu

A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine)

Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

Alis (Chile, Colombia, Romania)

Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas Van Hemelryck

Art & Krimes by Krimes (USA)

Directed by Alysa Nahmias

A Taste of Whale (France)

Directed by Vincent Kelner

Behind the Swedish Model (Sweden)

Directed by Viktor Nordenskiöld

Beneath the Surface (Norway, UK)

Directed by Alexander Irvine-Cox

Boom Boom (France)

Directed by Laurie Lassalle

Broken Ties (Georgia)

Directed by Andrey Loshak

Calendar Girls (Sweden, USA)

Directed by Maria Loohufvud, Love Martinsen

Delikado (Australia, Philippines, UK, USA)

Directed by Karl Malakunas

Eat Your Catfish (Spain, Turkey, USA)

Directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand, Senem Tüzen

Eternal Spring (Canada)

Directed by Jason Loftus

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom (Ukraine, UK, USA)

Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky

H6 (China)

Directed by Ye Li

I Am Not (Guatemala, Israel)

Directed by Tomer Heymann

Imad’s Childhood (Iraq, Latvia, Sweden)

Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi

Last Flight Home (USA)

Directed by Ondi Timoner

Mariupol. Unlost Hope (Ukraine)

Directed by Max Lytvynov

Mr. Graversen (Denmark)

Directed by Michael Graversen

Norwegian Headache (Norway)

Directed by Rune Denstad Langlo

One Second Forever (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vit Klusák

On the Other Side (Colombia, Spain)

Directed by Iván Guarnizo

Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)

Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

Revolution of Our Times (Hong Kong)

Directed by Kiwi Chow

Rojek (Canada)

Directed by Zayn Akyo

Silent Love (Germany, Poland)

Directed by Marek Kozakiewicz

The Cathedral (Slovakia)

Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

The Hamlet Syndrome (Germany, Poland)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Roslowski

The New Greatness Case (Croatia, Finland, Norway)

Directed by Anna Shishova

The Visit and a Secret Garden (Portugal, Spain)

Directed by Irene M. Borrego

Tolyatti Adrift (France, Spain)

Directed by Laura Sisteró

Too Close (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Botond Püsök

Where Are We Headed (Belarus, Russia)

Directed by Ruslan Fedotow

When Flowers Are Not Silent (Poland)

Directed by Andrei Kutsila

Young Plato (Belgium, France, Ireland, UK)

Directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath

Hungarian Documentary Competition:

Counterparts / Manézs (Hungary)

Directed by Boglárka Bicsák

Ferrymen / Révészek (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Pál Tóth

Habiszti – Just Because! / Habiszti – Csak ezért is! (Hungary)

Directed by György Dobray

Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)

Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

The Village Master / A falu mestere (Hungary)

Directed by Tamás Gál

Too Close (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Botond Püsök