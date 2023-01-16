FESTIVALS: Budapest International Documentary Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

After their festival screenings, the films will be available in Hungary on the festival's homepage for a limited time.
Young Plato by Neasa Ní Chianáin and Declan McGrath will open the festival.
International Competition:
After a Revolution (Italy, Libya)
Directed by Giovanni Buccomino
A Holy Family (Taiwan, France)
Directed by Elvis A-Liang Lu
A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine)
Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont
Alis (Chile, Colombia, Romania)
Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas Van Hemelryck
Art & Krimes by Krimes (USA)
Directed by Alysa Nahmias
A Taste of Whale (France)
Directed by Vincent Kelner
Behind the Swedish Model (Sweden)
Directed by Viktor Nordenskiöld
Beneath the Surface (Norway, UK)
Directed by Alexander Irvine-Cox
Boom Boom (France)
Directed by Laurie Lassalle
Broken Ties (Georgia)
Directed by Andrey Loshak
Calendar Girls (Sweden, USA)
Directed by Maria Loohufvud, Love Martinsen
Delikado (Australia, Philippines, UK, USA)
Directed by Karl Malakunas
Eat Your Catfish (Spain, Turkey, USA)
Directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand, Senem Tüzen
Eternal Spring (Canada)
Directed by Jason Loftus
Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom (Ukraine, UK, USA)
Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky
H6 (China)
Directed by Ye Li
I Am Not (Guatemala, Israel)
Directed by Tomer Heymann
Imad’s Childhood (Iraq, Latvia, Sweden)
Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi
Last Flight Home (USA)
Directed by Ondi Timoner
Mariupol. Unlost Hope (Ukraine)
Directed by Max Lytvynov
Mr. Graversen (Denmark)
Directed by Michael Graversen
Norwegian Headache (Norway)
Directed by Rune Denstad Langlo
One Second Forever (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vit Klusák
On the Other Side (Colombia, Spain)
Directed by Iván Guarnizo
Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)
Directed by Mátyás Kálmán
Revolution of Our Times (Hong Kong)
Directed by Kiwi Chow
Rojek (Canada)
Directed by Zayn Akyo
Silent Love (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Marek Kozakiewicz
The Cathedral (Slovakia)
Directed by Denis Dobrovoda
The Hamlet Syndrome (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Roslowski
The New Greatness Case (Croatia, Finland, Norway)
Directed by Anna Shishova
The Visit and a Secret Garden (Portugal, Spain)
Directed by Irene M. Borrego
Tolyatti Adrift (France, Spain)
Directed by Laura Sisteró
Too Close (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Botond Püsök
Where Are We Headed (Belarus, Russia)
Directed by Ruslan Fedotow
When Flowers Are Not Silent (Poland)
Directed by Andrei Kutsila
Young Plato (Belgium, France, Ireland, UK)
Directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath
Hungarian Documentary Competition:
Counterparts / Manézs (Hungary)
Directed by Boglárka Bicsák
Ferrymen / Révészek (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Pál Tóth
Habiszti – Just Because! / Habiszti – Csak ezért is! (Hungary)
Directed by György Dobray
Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)
Directed by Mátyás Kálmán
The Village Master / A falu mestere (Hungary)
Directed by Tamás Gál
Too Close (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Botond Püsök