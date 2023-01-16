16-01-2023

FESTIVALS: Budapest International Documentary Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

By
    Freedom on Fire: Ukraine&#039;s fight for Freedom by Evgeny Afineevsky Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's fight for Freedom by Evgeny Afineevsky credit: Donbas Frontliner - Andriy Dubchak

    BUDAPEST: The 9th edition of Budapest International Documentary Festival will screen 60 films between 21 and 29 January 2023. In addition to Budapest, there will be screenings in ten other Hungarian cities.

    After their festival screenings, the films will be available in Hungary on the festival's homepage for a limited time.

    Young Plato by Neasa Ní Chianáin and Declan McGrath will open the festival.

    International Competition:

    After a Revolution (Italy, Libya)
    Directed by Giovanni Buccomino

    A Holy Family (Taiwan, France)
    Directed by Elvis A-Liang Lu

    A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine)
    Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

    Alis (Chile, Colombia, Romania)
    Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas Van Hemelryck

    Art & Krimes by Krimes (USA)
    Directed by Alysa Nahmias

    A Taste of Whale (France)
    Directed by Vincent Kelner

    Behind the Swedish Model (Sweden)
    Directed by Viktor Nordenskiöld

    Beneath the Surface (Norway, UK)
    Directed by Alexander Irvine-Cox

    Boom Boom (France)
    Directed by Laurie Lassalle

    Broken Ties (Georgia)
    Directed by Andrey Loshak

    Calendar Girls (Sweden, USA)
    Directed by Maria Loohufvud, Love Martinsen

    Delikado (Australia, Philippines, UK, USA)
    Directed by Karl Malakunas

    Eat Your Catfish (Spain, Turkey, USA)
    Directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand, Senem Tüzen

    Eternal Spring (Canada)
    Directed by Jason Loftus

    Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom (Ukraine, UK, USA)
    Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky

    H6 (China)
    Directed by Ye Li

    I Am Not (Guatemala, Israel)
    Directed by Tomer Heymann

    Imad’s Childhood (Iraq, Latvia, Sweden)
    Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi

    Last Flight Home (USA)
    Directed by Ondi Timoner

    Mariupol. Unlost Hope (Ukraine)
    Directed by Max Lytvynov

    Mr. Graversen (Denmark)
    Directed by Michael Graversen

    Norwegian Headache (Norway)
    Directed by Rune Denstad Langlo

    One Second Forever (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vit Klusák

    On the Other Side (Colombia, Spain)
    Directed by Iván Guarnizo

    Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)
    Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

    Revolution of Our Times (Hong Kong)
    Directed by Kiwi Chow

    Rojek (Canada)
    Directed by Zayn Akyo

    Silent Love (Germany, Poland)
    Directed by Marek Kozakiewicz

    The Cathedral (Slovakia)
    Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

    The Hamlet Syndrome (Germany, Poland)
    Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Roslowski

    The New Greatness Case (Croatia, Finland, Norway)
    Directed by Anna Shishova

    The Visit and a Secret Garden (Portugal, Spain)
    Directed by Irene M. Borrego

    Tolyatti Adrift (France, Spain)
    Directed by Laura Sisteró

    Too Close (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Botond Püsök

    Where Are We Headed (Belarus, Russia)
    Directed by Ruslan Fedotow

    When Flowers Are Not Silent (Poland)
    Directed by Andrei Kutsila

    Young Plato (Belgium, France, Ireland, UK)
    Directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath

    Hungarian Documentary Competition:

    Counterparts / Manézs (Hungary)
    Directed by Boglárka Bicsák

    Ferrymen / Révészek (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Pál Tóth

    Habiszti – Just Because! / Habiszti – Csak ezért is! (Hungary)
    Directed by György Dobray

    Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)
    Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

    The Village Master / A falu mestere (Hungary)
    Directed by Tamás Gál

    Too Close (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Botond Püsök

    Published in Hungary

    Latest from Denes Varga

    More in this category:« Hungarian Award-Winning Sci-fi Available to Stream for Free