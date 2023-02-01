FESTIVALS: Hungarian Motion Picture Festival Prepares Special 3rd Edition

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian Motion Picture Festival is prepping a special 3rd edition from 7 to 10 June 2023 as one of the three towns hosting the screenings, Veszprém, is the 2023 European Capital of Culture.

For now, the National Film Institute – Hungary, which is organising the festival together with the Veszprém-Balaton 2023 – European Capital of Culture programme, has announced two new initiatives: a professional pre-jury which will select the works that will enter the competition, and a new award, a Student Jury Award.

The festival will be held again in Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi, and it will have competitions for seven categories: feature film, TV film, long documentary, short documentary, feature film, animated film and TV series.

In 2022, approximately 100 domestic productions were screened over four days at a total of eight venues. The festival aims at screening new domestic films to a wide audience and, at the same time, at becoming a meeting point for the film industry.