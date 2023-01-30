FESTIVALS: IFFR Honours Hungarian Director Judit Elek with Major Retrospective

BUDAPEST: The International Film Festival Rotterdam is paying tribute at its 53rd edition (25 January – 5 February 2023) to the Hungarian director Judit Elek by screening 18 most famous films of hers along with the launch of Judit Elek: The Lady from Budapest, a publication commissioned by the festival.

Judit Elek, who has recently turned 85, will attend the festival.

The retrospective includes the harsh and unsparing look at a dying relationship in Maybe Tomorrow / Majd holnap (1979, produced by Hunnia Filmstúdió, Mafilm), the sarcastic historical allegory The Trial of Martinovics, and the Hungarian Jacobins / Vizsgálat Martinovics Ignác szászvári apát és társainak ügyében (1981, Magyar Televizió), as well as the Holocaust anchored documentary portrait To Speak the Unspeakable – The Message of Elie Wiesel / Mondani a mondhatatlant: Elie Wiesel üzenete (1996), according to a press release issued by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

Nine of the 18 films presented in Rotterdam were restored and provided for the festival by the National Film Institute – Hungary.

Click HERE for the press release.