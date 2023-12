Danube River and Church of Stigmatisation of Saint Francis in Budapest

BUDAPEST: Cold War action adventure Mayday starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh will be shot in Budapest as well as in San Diego and Montreal starting 5 February 2024.

The film directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley is a High-Budget Subscription Video on Demand (HBSVOD) production set to be released on Apple TV+.

Skydance Media and Midway Pictures, LLC are producing, according to Budapest Reporter, which doesn’t mention the domestic company slated to service the production in Hungary or the Hungarian shooting dates.