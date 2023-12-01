FESTIVALS: Anniversary 20th Edition of Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival – Full List of Winners

The festival had a new logo to match the focus theme “Where Are We Headed?”, and a rich programme consisting of 82 films.
The Verzió DocPro industry segment, including the 8th Verzió DocLab, was held 23 – 25 November 2023.
Over 50 films from this year’s programme can be rented online from 30 November to 10 December 2023, and most of them will be accessible only in Hungary.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
Best Documentary:
A Golden Life (Burkina Faso)
Directed by Boubacar Sangaré
Special Mention:
Hollywoodgate (Germany, USA)
Directed by Ibrahim Nash’at
International Competition – Award of the Student Jury:
Best Human Rights Film:
The Dmitriev Affair (the Netherlands)
Directed by Jessica Gorter
Special Mention:
Hawar, Our Banished Children (Belgium, Switzerland)
Directed by Pascale Bourgaux
Student and Debut Film Competition:
Doc Future Award:
Snajka: Diary of Expectations (Croatia)
Directed by Tea Vidović Dalipi
Special Mention:
Budapest Silo (Hungary)
Directed by Paczolay Zsófia
Hungarian Competition:
Best Hungarian Film:
Fairy Garden (Hungary, Croatia, Romania)
Directed by Gergő Somogyvári
Special Mention:
Who I Could Possibly Be (Hungary)
Directed by Lia Lőrinczy
Viewfinder:
New Frontier Award:
Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano (Lebanon)
Directed by Cyril Aris
Special Mention:
Deserters (Croatia)
Directed by Damir Markovina
Anthropocene:
Best Environmental Documentary:
Against the Tide (India)
Directed by Sarvnik Kaur
Special Mention:
Geographies of Solitude (Canada)
Directed by Jacquelyn Mills