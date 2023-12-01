FESTIVALS: Anniversary 20th Edition of Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival – Full List of Winners

BUDAPEST: A Golden Life (Burkina Faso) by Boubacar Sangaré was awarded Best Documentary in the International Competition of the Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which celebrated its 20th anniversary edition from 22 to 29 November 2023 in Budapest.

The festival had a new logo to match the focus theme “Where Are We Headed?”, and a rich programme consisting of 82 films.

The Verzió DocPro industry segment, including the 8th Verzió DocLab, was held 23 – 25 November 2023.

Over 50 films from this year’s programme can be rented online from 30 November to 10 December 2023, and most of them will be accessible only in Hungary.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Documentary:

A Golden Life (Burkina Faso)

Directed by Boubacar Sangaré

Special Mention:

Hollywoodgate (Germany, USA)

Directed by Ibrahim Nash’at

International Competition – Award of the Student Jury:

Best Human Rights Film:

The Dmitriev Affair (the Netherlands)

Directed by Jessica Gorter

Special Mention:

Hawar, Our Banished Children (Belgium, Switzerland)

Directed by Pascale Bourgaux

Student and Debut Film Competition:

Doc Future Award:

Snajka: Diary of Expectations (Croatia)

Directed by Tea Vidović Dalipi

Special Mention:

Budapest Silo (Hungary)

Directed by Paczolay Zsófia

Hungarian Competition:

Best Hungarian Film:

Fairy Garden (Hungary, Croatia, Romania)

Directed by Gergő Somogyvári

Special Mention:

Who I Could Possibly Be (Hungary)

Directed by Lia Lőrinczy

Viewfinder:

New Frontier Award:

Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano (Lebanon)

Directed by Cyril Aris

Special Mention:

Deserters (Croatia)

Directed by Damir Markovina

Anthropocene:

Best Environmental Documentary:

Against the Tide (India)

Directed by Sarvnik Kaur

Special Mention:

Geographies of Solitude (Canada)

Directed by Jacquelyn Mills