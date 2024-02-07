FilmBox Hungary Launches Dedicated Channel Feed

BUDAPEST: SPI International launched a new version of the FilmBox channel in Hungary in January 2024. The endeavour will be further strengthened through a partnership with RTL Saleshouse, facilitating advertising sales and viewership measurement.

By introducing a dedicated FilmBox feed for Hungary, the company is developing a strategic move, following the successful implementation of a similar approach in the Czech market in 2018. The new agreement with RTL Saleshouse exclusively pertains to the FilmBox channel, according to a press release.

In Hungary, the FilmBox channel boasts the highest penetration within the SPI channel portfolio.

SPI International (a CANAL+ company) is operating multiple free-to-air and pay-TV channels in the CEE, Western Europe, Asia, and Adria regions, including key European markets such as Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia and the Netherlands. SPI International owns a suite of legacy brands that have become household names, such as FilmBox, Film1, Kino Polska, Stopklatka, Dizi, along with different thematic channels and streaming services, including FilmBox+.