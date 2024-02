BUDAPEST: Renowned Hungarian film director and producer László Vitézy died at the age of 83. He had received the Grand Prize of the Mannheim-Heidelberg Film Festival for Peacetime / Békeidö (1980).

He was also known for Red Earth / Vörös fold (1982), Érzékeny búcsú a fejedelemtöl (1987) and The Singer / Az énekesnő (2022, produced by Megafilm).

László Vitézy was awarded the Béla Balázs Award in 1980, the Sára-Csoóri Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 and the Kossuth Prize in 2023.