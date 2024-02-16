Origo Studios Launches Innovative Acting Talent Platform

BUDAPEST: Origo Studios has launched the innovative online platform Origo Talent Network , which showcases Hungarian actresses and actors, and makes them available for international production companies.

Foreign language talents can be found using a search engine after criteria including gender, age, height and weight, hair and eye colour, foreign languages and skills.

“This is a free service, through which productions can directly contact the actors. We want to see more Hungarian actors and actresses perform in the biggest Hollywood productions. The purpose of this network is not only to bring as many international productions to Hungary as possible, but to ensure that local professionals, including actors, can play a role in them,” said Márta Fekszi, CEO of Origo Studios, quoted by Budapest Reporter.