21-02-2024

GRANTS: Hungarian Feature Film Production Grants in 2023

    BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary distributed 5,132,883 EUR / 1,998,454,756 HUF as production grants for 10 feature films throughout 2023.

    The biggest grant of 1,284,667 EUR / 500 m HUF went to Ildikó Enyedi’s new project Silent Friend / Csendes barát in December 2023.

