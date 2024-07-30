PRODUCTION: Canadian/Hungarian Blue Heron Starts Filming

BUDAPEST: Blue Heron directed by Canadian first-time director Sophy Romvari starts shooting in Vancouver at the end of July 2024. This Canadian/Hungarian coproduction received support from the National Film Institute – Hungary .

Combining personal storytelling with documentary elements, the film tells the story of eight-year-old Sasha and her Hungarian immigrant family, who move to Vancouver Island for a fresh start in the 1990s. Their new life is disrupted by her oldest brother’s behavioural issues. In the present, Sasha, now an adult, seeks answers for her own family’s past.

Sophy Romvari wrote the script and the cast includes Lucy Turnbull, Liam Serg, Jecca Beauchaump, Eylul Guven and Preston Drabble.

The film is produced by Ryan Bobkin and Sara Wylie of Film Forge (Canada) in coproduction with Gábor Osváth of Boddah (Hungary). Riel Roch Decter is the executive producer.

Blue Heron received 75,824 EUR / 29.8 m HUF from the National Film Institute – Hungary and it is also supported by the New Dawn programme of Telefilm Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts (CCA).

The shooting of the film is scheduled for four weeks and takes place on Vancouver Island. The entire postproduction of the film will be done in Hungary.

Sophy Romvari is the granddaughter of the Hungarian production designer and art director József Romvári (Evita, The Josephine Baker Story).

