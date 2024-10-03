Rise of Raven Leads Beta Film Lineup at MIPCOM 2024

BUDAPEST: The big budget 10-hour series Rise of the Raven produced by Robert Lantos is heading the lineup of Beta Film at the MIPCOM in Cannes (21 – 24 October 2024), where it will have its world premiere on 22 October 2024.

The series financed by the National Film Institute – Hungary with 28.3 m EUR, and also by Beta Film GmbH, had been developed for more than 10 years, and it is directed by Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Robert Dornhelm together with Hungarian directors Orsi Nagypal and Attila Szász. Balázs Lengyel is the showrunner.

The medieval story is based on the series of novels by Bán Mór and it follows army commander Janos Hunyadi, who defeated the Ottoman troops in the Battle of Belgrade in 1456. The scriptwriters are Balázs Lengyel, George Mihalka, Balázs Lovas, Zsófia Ruttkay, Attila Veres and Bán Mór.

Rise of the Raven is produced by Serendipity Point Films (Canada), Twin Media and HG Media (Hungary), MR Film (Austria) and Beta Film (Germany). Hungary’s TV2, which will broadcast the series in Hungary and Slovenia in 2025, is coproducing together with Austrian ORF.

The international cast is led by Hungarian actors Gellért L. Kádár and Vivien Rujder, and it also includes Czech actor Karel Roden, Serbian actor Rade Serbedzija, Austrian actors Laurence Rupp, Cornelius Obonya and Murathan Muslu, and Italian actors Francesco Acquaroli, Thomas Trabacchi and Elena Rusconi.