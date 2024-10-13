Verzió International Human Rights Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

BUDAPEST: The 21st Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which will run in Budapest 6 – 13 November 2024, has a new programming team who stake on both award-winning films and hidden gems.

The festival will screen 60 films grouped in four competition categories and eight thematic sections. Fanni Somlyai is the programme director.

All the films are concerned with breaking down the mainstream narratives and unpacking critical issues, which is why this year's key visual is built around the slogan "Reality Uncovered."

This year, Verzió will dedicate special sections to the themes of decolonisation and disinformation, and will also showcase Armenian, Ukrainian, and British selections.

The Hungarian/French/Croatian coproduction KIX directed by Bálint Révész and Dávid Mikulán will open the festival.

The screenings and events will be held at Toldi and Művész Cinemas, Trafó, CEU Budapest, and Adaptér. From 14 to 24 November 2024 the films will be available online on the festival’s streaming platform Verziótéka.

The Verzió Film Festival is organised by the nonprofit Verzió Film Foundation and the Blinken OSA Archivum, with primary support from the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

International Competition:

1489 (Armenia)

Directed by Shoghakat Vardanyan

A Bit of a Stranger / Трішки чужа (Ukraine, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Svitlana Lischchynska

Black Box Diaries (Japan, USA, UK)

Directed by Shiori Ito

Body / Telo (Slovenia, North Macedonia, Croatia)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Daughter of Genghis (Denmark, France, Mongolia, Sweden)

Directed by Kristoffer Juel Poulsen, Christian Als

Favoriten (Austria)

Directed by Ruth Beckermann

Mrs. President / Presidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Šulik

My Stolen Planet / Sayyareye dozdide shodeye man (Germany, Iran)

Directed by Farahnaz Sharifi

No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)

Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Silent Trees / Drzewa milczą (Poland, Germany, Denmark)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Tata (Romania)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc