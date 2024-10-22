NFI World Sales Highlights at MIPCOM

You can meet NFI World Sales at Palais des Festivals -1.K14, and you can contact its representatives Androsovits Klaudia - International sales executive (feature films, animations) and Forizs Tibor - International sales manager (TV films, TV series, documentaries) at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , respectively.

Below are some highlights of the NFI World Sales catalogue:

How Could I Live Without You?

2024, Full-length feature - Musical, rom-com, completed

Directed by Dénes Orosz

What connects the past to the present? Naturally, love. And music. But only if it’s really good. Lili discovers an old bundle of letters in her parents’ apartment, letters her mother clearly never intended to show her. Hungary’s finest acting talents in the rom-com set in the early ‘90s, an unforgettable summer at Lake Balaton.

Pelikan Blue

2024, Full-length animated documentary feature, completed – European Film Awards Selection 2024-Best Documentary

Directed by Laszlo Csaki

Hungary's first feature-length animated documentary takes viewers back to 1990s Hungary. Against the backdrop of the post-Iron Curtain era, when travel to Western Europe became possible but exorbitantly expensive, the film explores the phenomenon of international train ticket forgery.

Semmelweis

2023, Full-length period drama, completed – Hungary’s Oscar Entry 2024

Directed by Lajos Koltai

Oscar-nominated cinematographer and director Lajos Koltai’s (Fateless, Evening, Malena) new feature is a period biopic drama set in 1847, when a mysterious epidemic is raging in a maternity clinic in Vienna, while the doctor Ignác Semmelweis tries to defeat puerperal fever by going against all traditional theories.

The Mission

2024, Family, dramedy, military action, 6-episode series, completed

Directed by Linda Dombrovszky

Lieutenant Colonel Zsolt Győrbíró has two problems in his life: firstly, he messed up a military mission five years ago, so now he is having a boring office position. Secondly, he has an irresponsible son, called Marci. When Zsolt realizes that Marci is on the worst path possible, he takes the challenge as a soldier would, and he sends his son off to a boot camp to turn him into a decent man, a responsible person. Zsolt’s wife, Petra doesn’t agree with the decision, but she doesn’t have a better idea. While Zsolt trusts the military training to shape his son, he gets an unexpected opportunity to leave the office behind, and go on a NATO mission to Iraq. Zsolt takes the mission, and in the hope to avenge the death of his best friend five years ago, he starts to get his old military team on board.

Tomorrow I Die

2024, Full-length drama, mystery, completed – Warsaw IFF 1-2 Competition Special Mention Winner

Directed by Nikol Cibulya

Pregnant Irma retreats to their cottage in the middle of the forest. The girl is possessed by strange thoughts: she feels that she will die the next day. The date coincides with the date of his mother's death, she also died on her 34th birthday. Irma doesn't want to be alone on the upcoming anniversary, so she invites her half-brother and her best girlfriend. But more and more inexplicable events follow one another, and it's not so much a fever dream. It looks that something really will happen to Irma.

Tonight We Kill

2024, Full-length crime, comedy, completed

Directed by Péter Fazakas

A mysterious death occurs at an actors' retirement home. An overlooked actor, Tivadar Tolnai, who once played a detective in his most famous television series, decides to investigate the case on his own. As he methodically interrogates suspects one by one, he realises that finding the culprit among so many excellent fellow actors will be a master detective's job, as all the residents are professional liars. This twisty crime comedy, reminiscent of the Agatha Christie thrillers, is written by the creators of the spy thriller The Game, and starring iconic acting talents from Hungary as András Kern, Gyula Bodrogi, Judit Pogány, Róbert Koltai, Tamás Jordán and Ildikó Hámori.

