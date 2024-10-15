Hungary Becomes Second Most Important Centre for Film Production in Europe

BUDAPEST: Csaba Kael, the government commissioner for film in Hungary, announced at the opening of the Made in Hungary film festival, held in London at the Hungarian Cultural Centre, that Hungary has officially become the second most important centre for film production in Europe, after London.

Kael shared that the total spending on film productions in Hungary reached 835 m EUR in 2023, a fourfold increase compared to 2018, according to Budapest Reporter.

This surge in production is due to Hungary’s tax rebate system, and also to the infrastructure. The National Film Institute’s (NFI) new expansion in Fót will increase Hungary’s studio capacity by 22%.

Over 500 international productions have been shot in the country in the past 20 years.

The news came after Budapest Reporter also announced that A24’s The Entertainment System Is Down directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Woody Harrelson, Daniel Brühl and Harris Dickinson is expected to start filming in Hungary from early to late Q1 2025.

It would be a new production in Hungary for A24 after The Death of a Unicorn, directed by Alex Scharfman and starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, which was shot in 2023 with The Royal Budapest Film Company servicing.