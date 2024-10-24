GRANTS: Hungarian Production Grants for Television Projects in 2024

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) has distributed 8.5 m EUR / 3.400 m HUF for the production of 30 TV documentaries, six TV animations and five TV fiction films in 2024.

Among the supported TV projects there are four feature films, three animated series, five docuseries and 20 documentaries.

The biggest grant of approximately1.35 m EUR / 542 m HUF went to Hienas / Hiénák directed by Ádám Freund and produced by Hiénák Film Kft., which started shooting in September 2024.

The grants were announced starting with 23 January to 17 September 2024.

NFI has been supporting the development and production of films for television distribution and streaming services since January 2020. The organisation responsible for the coordinated activities of the entire Hungarian motion picture industry is committed to making films for television that are meaningful, create cultural value and provide a special experience for viewers.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.