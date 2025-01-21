French Coproduction Office to Distribute 14 Films by Márta Mészáros

BUDAPEST: Fourteen films by Márta Mészáros have been purchased by the French Coproduction Office for global distribution. This is the first time that the Hungarian director's oeuvre has been remastered.

According to the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), the list of the films includes The Day Has Gone / Eltávozott nap (1968), the first feature film in Hungary made by a female director, Örökbefajda (1975), winner of the Golden Bear at the West Berlin Film Festival (where Mészáros was the first female director and the first Hungarian filmmaker to receive this award), Nine Months (1976), The Two of Them / Ők kettén (1977), as well as Diary of My Children (1984, winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes), Diary of My Love (1987, Silver Bear in West Berlin) and Diary of My Father and Mother (1990).