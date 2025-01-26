Wicker Starring Olivia Colman and Dev Patel to Be Shot in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The Romantic fantasy Wicker by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson will be shot in Hungary in the autumn of 2025 with Olivia Colman and Dev Patel in the main roles.

The preproduction is underway, with local coordination led by Hungarian production crew, including production coordinator Sári Herrer-Marchez, according to Budapest Reporter.

Hungarian professionals Balázs Harmati as production manager and Andrea Forgon as unit manager are also part of the crew.

The film is expected to use the 30% incentive scheme, which was extended in 2024 for a further six years.

Wicker is produced by South of the River Pictures in collaboration with Votiv Films, Topic Studios, Tango Entertainment, and Black Bear International.