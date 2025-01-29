Hungarian Film Review Announces 2025 Programme

BUDAPEST: The 44th edition of the Hungarian Film Review will be held at the Corvin Cinema in Budapest from 3 to 9 February 2025 after a 13-year hiatus. The Competition Programme includes 25 feature films, while 127 works will screen in seven competition categories, including short fiction films, experimental films, long documentaries, short documentaries, animated films, short animated films and TV series.

With a remarkable total of 382 films submitted, the festival is renowned for showcasing the best in Hungarian cinema. As in previous editions, the competition aims to highlight the diversity and innovation of Hungarian filmmakers, offering a platform for both established names and emerging talents.

As part of the feature film selection, the audience will be able to see for the first time András Surányi’s Testamentum – Egy elveszett világból, a drama about Béla Bartók, as well as András Salamon’s independent film Random, a ballad-like tale about fateful encounters and tangled relationships.

The Hungarian Film Review started in Pécs in 1965, when it screened only long films. The festival’s director is András Muhi.

Feature Film Competition Programme:

Three Thousand Numbered Pieces / Háromezer számozott darab (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Császi

Produced by Unió Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu)

Árni (Hungary)

Directed by Dorka Vermes

Produced by Proton Cinema

All About the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Breier

Produced by ULab

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

But What about Tomi? / És mi van Tomival? (Hungary)

Directed by Attila Till

Produced by Laokoon Filmgroup

Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Produced by Magma Cinema

Coproduced by Salamandra Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

A Hunt for Hedgehogs / Sünvadászat (Hungary)

Directed by Mihály Schwechtje

Produced by CineSuper, Kino Alfa

Coproduced by Látókép-Production

Cat Call / Cicaverzum (Hungary)

Directed by Rozália Szeleczki

Produced by Lupa Pictures

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Gone Running / Futni mentem (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Herendi

Produced by Vertigo Média

Csendes éj (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Dettre

Produced by JUNO11 Pictures

Coproducedby Pannonia Studio, Voice Café Studio

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

Produced by Boddah, CineSuper

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

Some Birds / Valami madarak (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Hevér

Produced by 235 Film Productions, Filmfabriq

Coproduced by Sparks

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)

Directed by Nóra Lakos

Produced by JUNO11 Pictures

Coproduced by BIND

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Nederlands Filmfonds, Eurimages

Látom, amitlátsz (Hungary)

Directed by Mátyás Szabó

Produced by Filmsquad

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Hasadás (Hungary)

Directed by Attila Kasvinszki

Produced by Katlan Csoport, Neon Film

On Human Touch / A másik érintése (Hungary)

Directed by Tamás Buvári

Produced by Szeretfilm Stúdió

Mastergame / Mesterjátszma (Hungary)

Directed by Barnabás Tóth

Produced by Innoplay

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Tomorrow I Die / Holnap meghalok (Hungary)

Directed by Nikol Cibulya

Produced by Vertigo Média

Random (Hungary)

Directed by András Salamon

Produced by Cineworkfilm, Voila Pictures

Raw Material / Nyersanyag (Hungary)

Directed by Martin Boross

Produced by Filmfabriq, Stereoakt

Vulture’s Wake / Egy százalék indián (Hungary)

Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu

Produced by Látókép-Production

Kalman’s Day / Kálmán-nap (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)

Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu

Produced by Látókép-Production

Coproduced by MPhilms, Jim Stark

January 2 / Január 2 (Hungary)

Directed by Zsófia Szilágyi

Produced by Poste Restante

Testamentum – egy elveszett világból (Hungary)

Directed by András Surányi

Produced by B&L Line

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Bolond Istók (Hungary)

Directed by Georgina Hegedüs

Produced by Filmsquad

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)