Hungarian Film Review Announces 2025 Programme

With a remarkable total of 382 films submitted, the festival is renowned for showcasing the best in Hungarian cinema. As in previous editions, the competition aims to highlight the diversity and innovation of Hungarian filmmakers, offering a platform for both established names and emerging talents.
As part of the feature film selection, the audience will be able to see for the first time András Surányi’s Testamentum – Egy elveszett világból, a drama about Béla Bartók, as well as András Salamon’s independent film Random, a ballad-like tale about fateful encounters and tangled relationships.
The Hungarian Film Review started in Pécs in 1965, when it screened only long films. The festival’s director is András Muhi.
Feature Film Competition Programme:
Three Thousand Numbered Pieces / Háromezer számozott darab (Hungary)
Directed by Ádám Császi
Produced by Unió Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu)
Árni (Hungary)
Directed by Dorka Vermes
Produced by Proton Cinema
All About the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak (Hungary)
Directed by Ádám Breier
Produced by ULab
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
But What about Tomi? / És mi van Tomival? (Hungary)
Directed by Attila Till
Produced by Laokoon Filmgroup
Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary)
Directed by Katalin Moldovai
Produced by Magma Cinema
Coproduced by Salamandra Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Gábor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by MPhilms
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
A Hunt for Hedgehogs / Sünvadászat (Hungary)
Directed by Mihály Schwechtje
Produced by CineSuper, Kino Alfa
Coproduced by Látókép-Production
Cat Call / Cicaverzum (Hungary)
Directed by Rozália Szeleczki
Produced by Lupa Pictures
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Gone Running / Futni mentem (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Herendi
Produced by Vertigo Média
Csendes éj (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Dettre
Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
Coproducedby Pannonia Studio, Voice Café Studio
Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Szimler
Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox
Some Birds / Valami madarak (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Hevér
Produced by 235 Film Productions, Filmfabriq
Coproduced by Sparks
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)
Directed by Nóra Lakos
Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
Coproduced by BIND
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Nederlands Filmfonds, Eurimages
Látom, amitlátsz (Hungary)
Directed by Mátyás Szabó
Produced by Filmsquad
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Hasadás (Hungary)
Directed by Attila Kasvinszki
Produced by Katlan Csoport, Neon Film
On Human Touch / A másik érintése (Hungary)
Directed by Tamás Buvári
Produced by Szeretfilm Stúdió
Mastergame / Mesterjátszma (Hungary)
Directed by Barnabás Tóth
Produced by Innoplay
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Tomorrow I Die / Holnap meghalok (Hungary)
Directed by Nikol Cibulya
Produced by Vertigo Média
Random (Hungary)
Directed by András Salamon
Produced by Cineworkfilm, Voila Pictures
Raw Material / Nyersanyag (Hungary)
Directed by Martin Boross
Produced by Filmfabriq, Stereoakt
Vulture’s Wake / Egy százalék indián (Hungary)
Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
Produced by Látókép-Production
Kalman’s Day / Kálmán-nap (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)
Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
Produced by Látókép-Production
Coproduced by MPhilms, Jim Stark
January 2 / Január 2 (Hungary)
Directed by Zsófia Szilágyi
Produced by Poste Restante
Testamentum – egy elveszett világból (Hungary)
Directed by András Surányi
Produced by B&L Line
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Bolond Istók (Hungary)
Directed by Georgina Hegedüs
Produced by Filmsquad
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)