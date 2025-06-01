Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum at Annecy: Q&A with Producer Zsuzsanna Vincze

Ergot , which is produced by the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME Anim), will be a participant in the Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum at the Annecy International Animation Festival (8 – 14 June 2025), in celebration of the 111th anniversary of Hungarian animation.

KJ, a strict and controlling boss, runs the night shift at a wheat mill. Secretly, he struggles with grief over his lost child, holding onto a smallwheat doll as a symbol. As a result of a bad harvest, wheat infected with a fungus is milled and eaten in the form of rye bread. As the night progresses strange hallucinations take on KJ. To his shock the lifeless wheat doll starts growing and assumes the likeness of a wheat demon. KJ tries to suppress this, but the creature disobeys him and disappears into the mill. From here on we follow KJ, slowly losing his sanity, trying to find the wheat doll, while fighting his workers, themselves experiencing hallucinations. By the end of the story KJ, faced by the wheat demon, is forced to confront his grief and the terrible environment he created. With this horrible realisation KJ sets himself and the mill on fire, ending the cycle of control and freeing himself.

FNE: Tell us about the project you are pitching in Annecy.

Zsuzsanna Vincze: We are presenting Ergot, a psychological horror animated short directed by Damján Lazin and produced by the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) at the Hungarian Partner Pitch in Annecy. Rooted in the director’s family history, Ergot unfolds in a symbolic wheat mill and explores themes of control, grief, and repression. The story merges hallucinatory folk horror with an intimate emotional journey, centered on a father trapped in his own mental prison.

FNE: How important is the support of the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) for your project and for Hungarian animation?

Zsuzsanna Vincze: The support of NFI is vital, not just for Ergot but for the entire ecosystem of Hungarian animation. Investing in this year’s Hungarian Focus in Annecy, organising a pitching event where we are fortunate to show our visions to an international professional circle, is a unique opportunity for us.

Their funding system of supporting graduation projects enables emerging voices to take creative risks and reach international platforms. NFI’s backing provides the necessary resources to move ambitious projects like Ergot from vision to screen. For MOME, which nurtures next-generation animation talent, NFI’s involvement also bridges the gap between education and industry.

FNE: What is the difference in how you approach TV and web series as compared to an animated feature film?

Zsuzsanna Vincze: At MOME Anim, our primary focus is on artistic short films, and unconventional storytelling, however lately we have been concentrating on worldbuilding which is independent from the format and length of the project. Short films allow for a concentrated burst of creative expression, often experimental, personal, and visually bold.

With Ergot, although it’s a short, we approach it with the ambition and discipline of a feature: deep character work, a cohesive visual world, and a strong emotional arc. The difference lies in the intensity of focus - every frame and sound must carry weight. It’s a format that suits both emerging talent and auteur voices, which is why MOME continues to champion it.

FNE: Animation production is a marathon; it often takes many years to produce an animated film or series. How long will your project take, and how do animators keep going over the long haul to the finish line?

Zsuzsanna Vincze: We anticipate Ergot will take approximately 18–24 months to complete, including development, preproduction, animation, and postproduction. What sustains us through this long process is a shared belief in the story and its deeper message. At MOME, we nurture a vibrant creative community that blends the structure of a university programme with the energy of a professional studio. It’s more than an educational setting; it’s a collaborative space where peer support, mentorship, and ongoing feedback keep the momentum alive. We see the long haul not as a burden, but as a valuable opportunity for artistic refinement and creative discovery, always staying rooted in the story’s emotional core.

FNE: How important is finding international coproducers for your project?

Zsuzsanna Vincze: With Ergot, we’re looking for partners who understand and support bold, boundary-pushing storytelling and visual appearance. This is a film that’s both mythic and deeply personal; its potential to connect with global audiences depends on staying rooted in its local authenticity. We are looking for international partners, understanding that coproduction is not just a funding solution, but a long-term collaboration built on mutual dedication.