Dune: Part Three and Other International Productions Shoot in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Dune: Part Three, the series 12/12/12 and Ponies, as well as the sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang are among the international productions currently shooting in Hungary and benefiting from the country’s 30% cash rebate system .

Denis Villeneuve’s third instalment in the series based on Frank Herbert’s novels stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, and Ida Brooke.

The Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment film is again shot at the Origo Studios Budapest, serviced in Hungary by Pioneer Stillking Films.

Apple TV’s heist thriller series 12/12/12 directed by Kari Skogland and starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan has chosen as the main location the square in front of the Basilica.

The series created and written by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble is produced by Anonymous Content and Skydance TV, with Pioneer Stillking Films in charge of the production in Hungary.

Dave Bautista, who previously shot Dune and The Killer’s Game in Budapest, is now filming the sci-fi dark comedy Alpha Gang. The film directed by Nathan and David Zellner was originally slated for spring production. It stars Cate Blanchett, followed by Chris Pine, Lily-Rose Depp, Dave Bautista, Adria Arjona, and Léa Seydoux.

Aloe Entertainment, Dirty Films Productions, Felix Culpa, Sugar Rush Pictures, Fat City, and MK2 Films are producing.

Budapest has also been chosen as a filming location for the Cold War series Ponies starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson. The shooting started in February 2025 at some of Budapest’s most iconic landmarks, the Chain Bridge and the Heroes’ Square.

Ponies is produced by Pacesetter Productions and Universal Television.

Hungary offers a 30% tax rebate on eligible production expenses, extended through 2030, with no cap on the rebate amount. Films (for cinema and television) produced in Hungary are eligible for a 30% rebate based on their expenditure spent in the country.