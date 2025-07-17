Dune: Part Three Shoots at NFI Studios in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The third part of the Dune series, based on Frank Herbert’s novels and led by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, started shooting in Hungary in the first half of July 2025, earlier than planned. The production is taking place at NFI Studios in Fót (near Budapest), with local services provided by Pioneer Stillking .

The production will benefit from the 30% Hungarian cash rebate scheme.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa are retaking their main roles, with new additions to the cast including Florence Pugh, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

US studios Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are producing the third part of the series whose first and second chapters were also shot in Hungary, but at a different studio, Origo Studios.

Dune: Part Three is expected to arrive in cinemas in December 2026.

The new studio complex in Fót was opened on 30 January 2025. Its development had been launched by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) in 2020 and, thanks to the cooperation between the public and private sectors, the domestic studio capacity increased by 22% nationwide, creating new opportunities for the Hungarian film industry.

The NFI Studio has been expanded by four new studios, now reaching a total of 10,000 square metres, 20,000 square metres of service space and 135,000 square metres of green space.