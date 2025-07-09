PRODUCTION: Moonstone Ent. Picks up Hungarian/Belgian/Spanish Comedy Espionage for Beginners

BUDAPEST: Viktor Oszkár Nagy’s anti-James Bond spy comedy Espionage for Beginners / Kémfeladatok kezdőknek has been acquired by U.S. Moonstone Entertainment. The film is currently in postproduction.

Inspired by a true story from the mid-1970s, the film follows W. György (played by Benett Vilmányi), a Hungarian hotel receptionist caught up in an unexpected adventure mixing espionage, love, and self-discovery.

The cast includes Daphne Patakia,Thibault de Montalembert, Julie Gayet, Renan Pacheco, and Zsolt Nagy.



István Major of Filmsquad (Hungary) is producing in coproduction with Benoit Roland of Wrong Men (Belgium) and Javier Toledo (Spain). Guillaume Benski from Superbe Films (France) is the executive producer, while Gül Togay (Hungary) is creative producer.

The production of the film was supported by National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) with 2 m EUR / 811 m HUF, while the development was backed by Creative Europe MEDIA’s mini-slate scheme.

The budget is approximately 4.3 m EUR.

The shooting started at the end of May 2025 in Hungary and Belgium.



Production Information:

Producer:

Filmsquad (Hungary)

István Major: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Wrong Men (Belgium)

Javier Toledo (Spain)

Credits:

Director: Viktor Oszkár Nagy

Scriptwriter: Norbert Csala

DoP: Ábris Gosztola-Schenker

Production designer: Eszter Keserű

Costume designer: Tünde Kemenesi

Main cast: Benett Vilmányi, Daphné Patakia, Zsolt Nagy, Iván Fenyő, Thibault de Montalembert, Julie Gayet, Renan Pacheco