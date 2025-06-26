How Could I Live Without You? Wins MOZ.GO Hungarian Film Festival 2025

“Hungarian films are reaching more and more audiences, with How Could I Live Without You? approaching 1 m admissions combined with those from abroad”, said Csaba Káel, Government Commissioner for the Development of the Hungarian Film Industry and President of the the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI).
How Could I Live Without You? also received the award for Best Producer, Attila Kirády.
Nóra Lakos won Best Director for I Accidentally Wrote a Book. The Audience Award went to King's Reunion directed by Zsolt Pozsgai.
The prizes were awarded by a jury chaired by actress Anikó Für, and composed of director József Pacskovszky, producer Judit Romwalter, Csaba Horváth, Director of Marketing and Communications at NFI, and István Zoltán Tóth, Director of Content at Duna Media Service Provider.
At the closing ceremony, Emil Novák, President of the Hungarian Film Academy, said that the nominees in 22 categories were chosen from among approximately 200 films, which shows the diversity of the Hungarian film industry.
The 5th MOZ.GO also hosted the Made in Hungary programme, providing insight into international productions shot in Hungary.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Feature Film:
How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
Directed by Dénes Orosz
Produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), IKO Műsorgyártó Magyarország Kft
Best Television Film:
They Know What Love Is / Őktudják mi a szerelem (Hungary)
Directed by Zoltán Rátóti, Ádám Tősér
Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best TV Series:
S.E.R.E.G. (Hungary)
Directed by Linda Dombrovszky
Produced by Megafilm Service
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Short Documentary:
My Sweden – A Changing Wilderness / Változóvadon -Az én Északom (Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Austria)
Directed by Zoltán Török
Produced by Wild Tales, DocLights NDR Naturfilm, Terra Mater Studios
Coproduced by the Swedish Television
Best Short Film:
Guido’s New Life / Kecskeének (Hungary)
Directed by Maya Nógrádi
Produced by Attila Csáky
Best Long Documentary:
KIX (Hungary, Norway, Croatia)
Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész
Produced by Bulb Cinema, ELF Pictures
Coproduced by Eclectica, ARTE, HBO MAX
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Animated Film ex-aequo:
Shoes and Hooves / Cipőkéspaták (Hungary)
Directed by Viktória Traub
Produced by PI Productions
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Dog’s Ear / Kutyafül (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Vácz
Produced by Filmfabriq
Supported bythe National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Hungarian Film Academy’s Special Award:
Nikol Czibulya for the script of Tomorrow I Die / Holnap meghalok (Hungary)
Directed by Nikol Czibulya
Produced by Vertigo Média
Student Jury Prize:
I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)
Directed by Nóra Lakos
Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
Coproduced by BIND
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Netherlands Filmfonds, Eurimages
Best Producer:
Attila Kirády for How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
Directed by Dénes Orosz
Best Director:
Nóra Lakos for I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)
Best Cinematographer:
Zoltán Dévényi for The Rebound / Lepattanó (Hungary)
Directed by Csaba Vékes
Produced by Blue Duck Arts
Coproduced by JUNO11 Distribution
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
and
Uncle Vanya / Ványabácsi – Buborékkeringő (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Fazekas
Produced by Megafilm Service
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), Duna Media Service Provider, Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)
Best Screenwriter:
Anikó Mária Nagy, György Lukácsy for 1968 - Reconstruction of a Love / 1968 – Egy szerelem rekonstrukciója (Hungary)
Directed by Anikó Mária Nagy, György Lukácsy
Produced by Luna Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Sound Engineer:
Attila Tőzsér for How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
Directed by Dénes Orosz
Best Composer:
Róbert Hrutka for Gone Running / Futnimentem (Hungary)
Directed Gábor Herendi
Produced by Vertigo Média
Coproduced by KMH Film
Best Editor:
Zoltán Kovács for
Tonight We Kill / Ma estegyilkolunk (Hungary)
Directed by Fazakas Péter
Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
and
How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
Directed by Dénes Orosz
Best Set Design:
Beatrix Pető for Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)
Directed by Balázs Lóth
Produced by Pilvax Film Kft.
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Costume Designer:
Borbála Hakkel for The Last Soul Belongs to the Devil / Az utolsó lélek az ördögé (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Füzes
Produced by Boddah
Best Makeup Artist:
AncsaKriskó, Mónika Tóth for Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)
Directed by Balázs Lóth
Best Leading Actor:
Péter Blaskó in They Know What Love Is / Őktudják mi a szerelem (Hungary)
Directed by Zoltán Rátóti, Ádám Tősér
Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Leading Actress:
Piroska Molnár in Silent Night / Csendes éj (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Dettre
Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
Best Supporting Actress:
Erika Tankó in One Percent Indian / Egy százalék Indián (Hungary)
Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
Produced by Látókép Ensemble
Best Supporting Actor:
Lajos Ottó Horváth in Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)
Directed by Balázs Lóth
Zoltán Huszárik Award:
Lívia Bertha for producing The Most Magnificent Human Mind / A legpompásabb emberi elme (Hungary)
Directed by Lívia Bertha
Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Audience Award:
King's Reunion / Királytalálkozó (Hungary)
Directed by Zsolt Pozsgai
Produced by Kita Projekt
Coproduced by Horatio Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)