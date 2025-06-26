26-06-2025

How Could I Live Without You? Wins MOZ.GO Hungarian Film Festival 2025

    How Could I Live Without You? Wins MOZ.GO Hungarian Film Festival 2025 credit: MOZ.GO

    VESZPRÉM: How Could I Live Without You? by Dénes Orosz received the award for Best Feature Film at the 5th MOZ.GO (former Hungarian Motion Picture Film Festival), held 18 – 21 June 2025 in Veszprém, Balatonfüred, and Balatonalmádi.

    “Hungarian films are reaching more and more audiences, with How Could I Live Without You? approaching 1 m admissions combined with those from abroad”, said Csaba Káel, Government Commissioner for the Development of the Hungarian Film Industry and President of the the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI).

    How Could I Live Without You? also received the award for Best Producer, Attila Kirády.

    Nóra Lakos won Best Director for I Accidentally Wrote a Book. The Audience Award went to King's Reunion directed by Zsolt Pozsgai.

    The prizes were awarded by a jury chaired by actress Anikó Für, and composed of director József Pacskovszky, producer Judit Romwalter, Csaba Horváth, Director of Marketing and Communications at NFI, and István Zoltán Tóth, Director of Content at Duna Media Service Provider.

    At the closing ceremony, Emil Novák, President of the Hungarian Film Academy, said that the nominees in 22 categories were chosen from among approximately 200 films, which shows the diversity of the Hungarian film industry.

    The 5th MOZ.GO also hosted the Made in Hungary programme, providing insight into international productions shot in Hungary.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Feature Film:
    How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
    Directed by Dénes Orosz
    Produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), IKO Műsorgyártó Magyarország Kft

    Best Television Film:
    They Know What Love Is / Őktudják mi a szerelem (Hungary)
    Directed by Zoltán Rátóti, Ádám Tősér
    Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
    Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Best TV Series:
    S.E.R.E.G. (Hungary)
    Directed by Linda Dombrovszky
    Produced by Megafilm Service
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Best Short Documentary:
    My Sweden – A Changing Wilderness / Változóvadon -Az én Északom (Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Austria)
    Directed by Zoltán Török
    Produced by Wild Tales, DocLights NDR Naturfilm, Terra Mater Studios
    Coproduced by the Swedish Television

    Best Short Film:
    Guido’s New Life / Kecskeének (Hungary)
    Directed by Maya Nógrádi
    Produced by Attila Csáky

    Best Long Documentary:
    KIX (Hungary, Norway, Croatia)
    Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész 
    Produced by Bulb Cinema, ELF Pictures
    Coproduced by Eclectica, ARTE, HBO MAX
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Best Animated Film ex-aequo:

    Shoes and Hooves / Cipőkéspaták (Hungary)
    Directed by Viktória Traub
    Produced by PI Productions
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Dog’s Ear / Kutyafül (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Vácz
    Produced by Filmfabriq
    Supported bythe National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Hungarian Film Academy’s Special Award:
    Nikol Czibulya for the script of Tomorrow  I Die / Holnap meghalok (Hungary)
    Directed by Nikol Czibulya
    Produced by Vertigo Média

    Student Jury Prize:
    I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Nóra Lakos
    Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
    Coproduced by BIND
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Netherlands Filmfonds, Eurimages

    Best Producer:
    Attila Kirády for How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
    Directed by Dénes Orosz

    Best Director:
    Nóra Lakos for I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)

    Best Cinematographer:

    Zoltán Dévényi for The Rebound / Lepattanó (Hungary)
    Directed by Csaba Vékes
    Produced by Blue Duck Arts
    Coproduced by JUNO11 Distribution
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    and

    Uncle Vanya / Ványabácsi – Buborékkeringő (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Fazekas
    Produced by Megafilm Service
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), Duna Media Service Provider, Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)

    Best Screenwriter:
    Anikó Mária Nagy, György Lukácsy for 1968 - Reconstruction of a Love / 1968 – Egy szerelem rekonstrukciója (Hungary)
    Directed by Anikó Mária Nagy, György Lukácsy
    Produced by Luna Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Best Sound Engineer:
    Attila Tőzsér for How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
    Directed by Dénes Orosz

    Best Composer:
    Róbert Hrutka for Gone Running / Futnimentem (Hungary)
    Directed Gábor Herendi
    Produced by Vertigo Média
    Coproduced by KMH Film

    Best Editor:

    Zoltán Kovács for

    Tonight We Kill / Ma estegyilkolunk (Hungary)
    Directed by Fazakas Péter
    Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    and

    How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)
    Directed by Dénes Orosz

    Best Set Design:
    Beatrix Pető for Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)
    Directed by Balázs Lóth
    Produced by Pilvax Film Kft.
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Best Costume Designer:
    Borbála Hakkel for The Last Soul Belongs to the Devil / Az utolsó lélek az ördögé (Hungary)
    Directed by Dániel Füzes
    Produced by Boddah

    Best Makeup Artist:
    AncsaKriskó, Mónika Tóth for Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)
    Directed by Balázs Lóth

    Best Leading Actor:
    Péter Blaskó in They Know What Love Is / Őktudják mi a szerelem (Hungary)
    Directed by Zoltán Rátóti, Ádám Tősér
    Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
    Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Best Leading Actress:
    Piroska Molnár in Silent Night / Csendes éj (Hungary)
    Directed by Gábor Dettre
    Produced by JUNO11 Pictures

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Erika Tankó in One Percent Indian / Egy százalék Indián (Hungary)
    Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
    Produced by Látókép Ensemble

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Lajos Ottó Horváth in Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)
    Directed by Balázs Lóth

    Zoltán Huszárik Award:
    Lívia Bertha for producing The Most Magnificent Human Mind / A legpompásabb emberi elme (Hungary)
    Directed by Lívia Bertha
    Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió
    Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Audience Award:
    King's Reunion / Királytalálkozó (Hungary)
    Directed by Zsolt Pozsgai
    Produced by Kita Projekt
    Coproduced by Horatio Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

