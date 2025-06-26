How Could I Live Without You? Wins MOZ.GO Hungarian Film Festival 2025

VESZPRÉM: How Could I Live Without You? by Dénes Orosz received the award for Best Feature Film at the 5th MOZ.GO (former Hungarian Motion Picture Film Festival), held 18 – 21 June 2025 in Veszprém, Balatonfüred, and Balatonalmádi.

“Hungarian films are reaching more and more audiences, with How Could I Live Without You? approaching 1 m admissions combined with those from abroad”, said Csaba Káel, Government Commissioner for the Development of the Hungarian Film Industry and President of the the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI).

How Could I Live Without You? also received the award for Best Producer, Attila Kirády.

Nóra Lakos won Best Director for I Accidentally Wrote a Book. The Audience Award went to King's Reunion directed by Zsolt Pozsgai.

The prizes were awarded by a jury chaired by actress Anikó Für, and composed of director József Pacskovszky, producer Judit Romwalter, Csaba Horváth, Director of Marketing and Communications at NFI, and István Zoltán Tóth, Director of Content at Duna Media Service Provider.

At the closing ceremony, Emil Novák, President of the Hungarian Film Academy, said that the nominees in 22 categories were chosen from among approximately 200 films, which shows the diversity of the Hungarian film industry.

The 5th MOZ.GO also hosted the Made in Hungary programme, providing insight into international productions shot in Hungary.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)

Directed by Dénes Orosz

Produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), IKO Műsorgyártó Magyarország Kft



Best Television Film:

They Know What Love Is / Őktudják mi a szerelem (Hungary)

Directed by Zoltán Rátóti, Ádám Tősér

Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió

Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best TV Series:

S.E.R.E.G. (Hungary)

Directed by Linda Dombrovszky

Produced by Megafilm Service

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)



Best Short Documentary:

My Sweden – A Changing Wilderness / Változóvadon -Az én Északom (Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Austria)

Directed by Zoltán Török

Produced by Wild Tales, DocLights NDR Naturfilm, Terra Mater Studios

Coproduced by the Swedish Television



Best Short Film:

Guido’s New Life / Kecskeének (Hungary)

Directed by Maya Nógrádi

Produced by Attila Csáky



Best Long Documentary:

KIX (Hungary, Norway, Croatia)

Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész

Produced by Bulb Cinema, ELF Pictures

Coproduced by Eclectica, ARTE, HBO MAX

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre



Best Animated Film ex-aequo:

Shoes and Hooves / Cipőkéspaták (Hungary)

Directed by Viktória Traub

Produced by PI Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Dog’s Ear / Kutyafül (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Vácz

Produced by Filmfabriq

Supported bythe National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Hungarian Film Academy’s Special Award:

Nikol Czibulya for the script of Tomorrow I Die / Holnap meghalok (Hungary)

Directed by Nikol Czibulya

Produced by Vertigo Média

Student Jury Prize:

I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)

Directed by Nóra Lakos

Produced by JUNO11 Pictures

Coproduced by BIND

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Netherlands Filmfonds, Eurimages

Best Producer:

Attila Kirády for How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)

Directed by Dénes Orosz

Best Director:

Nóra Lakos for I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)



Best Cinematographer:

Zoltán Dévényi for The Rebound / Lepattanó (Hungary)

Directed by Csaba Vékes

Produced by Blue Duck Arts

Coproduced by JUNO11 Distribution

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

and

Uncle Vanya / Ványabácsi – Buborékkeringő (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Fazekas

Produced by Megafilm Service

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), Duna Media Service Provider, Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)

Best Screenwriter:

Anikó Mária Nagy, György Lukácsy for 1968 - Reconstruction of a Love / 1968 – Egy szerelem rekonstrukciója (Hungary)

Directed by Anikó Mária Nagy, György Lukácsy

Produced by Luna Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Sound Engineer:

Attila Tőzsér for How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)

Directed by Dénes Orosz



Best Composer:

Róbert Hrutka for Gone Running / Futnimentem (Hungary)

Directed Gábor Herendi

Produced by Vertigo Média

Coproduced by KMH Film



Best Editor:

Zoltán Kovács for

Tonight We Kill / Ma estegyilkolunk (Hungary)

Directed by Fazakas Péter

Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

and

How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (Hungary)

Directed by Dénes Orosz



Best Set Design:

Beatrix Pető for Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)

Directed by Balázs Lóth

Produced by Pilvax Film Kft.

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Costume Designer:

Borbála Hakkel for The Last Soul Belongs to the Devil / Az utolsó lélek az ördögé (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Füzes

Produced by Boddah



Best Makeup Artist:

AncsaKriskó, Mónika Tóth for Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)

Directed by Balázs Lóth



Best Leading Actor:

Péter Blaskó in They Know What Love Is / Őktudják mi a szerelem (Hungary)

Directed by Zoltán Rátóti, Ádám Tősér

Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió

Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)



Best Leading Actress:

Piroska Molnár in Silent Night / Csendes éj (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Dettre

Produced by JUNO11 Pictures

Best Supporting Actress:

Erika Tankó in One Percent Indian / Egy százalék Indián (Hungary)

Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu

Produced by Látókép Ensemble



Best Supporting Actor:

Lajos Ottó Horváth in Now or Never! / Most vagysoha! (Hungary)

Directed by Balázs Lóth

Zoltán Huszárik Award:

Lívia Bertha for producing The Most Magnificent Human Mind / A legpompásabb emberi elme (Hungary)

Directed by Lívia Bertha

Produced by Film Positive – Szupermodern Stúdió

Coproduced by Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA)

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Audience Award:

King's Reunion / Királytalálkozó (Hungary)

Directed by Zsolt Pozsgai

Produced by Kita Projekt

Coproduced by Horatio Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)