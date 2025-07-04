GRANTS: NFI Announces Production Grants for TV Projects

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) has distributed 2.3 m EUR in production grants to five TV projects including fiction films, one documentary and documentary series.

The largest grant of 1,526,000 EUR / 610,400 000 HUF went to Félrelépni Szabad, a comedy about cheating directed by Dénes Orosz and produced by Megafilm Service Kft.

The grants were announced on 1 July 2025.

