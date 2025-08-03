Budapest Classic Film Marathon 2025 Celebrates 130 Years of Cinema

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) will soon open the 8th Budapest Classic Film Marathon (16 - 21 September 2025), an international festival of restored Hungarian and foreign classic films. The lineup includes fiction films, animated films and documentaries about cinema.

Besides celebrating 130 years of cinema, the festival will pay tribute to the legacy of Károly Makk, a defining figure in Hungarian cinema born 100 years ago, with 10 recently restored works, including his comedy masterpiece, Liliomfi.

A spotlight will also be on the work of the world-famous producer Robert Lantos, including films directed by David Cronenberg, Atom Egoyan, Robert Logo and István Szabó, and also on the legendary Joe Eszterhas. Six of the films that he has written, including Flashdance, Showgirls, F.I.S.T., Jagged Edge, Telling Lies in America and Basic Instinct, will screen at the festival.

Other sections are focused on Italian films made by Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini, film noir gems, or on six fabulous women from the Far East.

The Open Archives section will offer an insight into the work of film archives and collections around the world, providing the audience with the latest restored films.

At the Budapest Classics Lab conference, local and international experts will present their work in film archives and their latest discoveries.

The celebration of 130 years since the first film was made by the Lumière brothers will include the compilation of the Lumière brothers' recordings, created by Thierry Frémaux, the artistic director of the Lumière Institute and of the Cannes Film Festival.

During the festival, the Szent István Square will be turned into a free open-air cinema, while other popular venues of the festival will include the Uránia National Film Theatre, Toldi Cinema, Art+ Cinema, the French Institute, and the Budapest Music Center.