PRODUCTION: Lili Horvát Starts Shooting Her First English Language Film

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian director Lili Horvát will start shooting My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról this summer in Budapest and Vienna. The Hungarian/Austrian/French/Bosnian coproduction stars Mackenzie Davis and Rupert Friend.

Horvát’s first international film is being produced by Poste Restante and the executive producers are Dóra Csernátony and Lili Horvát. Coproduction partners include Archer Gray (USA), Amour Fou (Austria), Paradise City (France), and Obala Art Center (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The story follows Margot, who disappears inexplicably while hiking with her husband and a group of friends. A few weeks later, Margot miraculously reappears, but she is clearly not the same as before the accident.

The Hungarian/Austrian/French/Bosnian coproduction was supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI) with 1,442,603 EUR / 585.8 m HUF.

Mackenzie Davis and Rupert Friend are replacing the earlier announced Greta Lee and Andrew Scott.

Production Information:

Producer:

Poste Restante (Hungary)

Coproducers:

Archer Gray (USA)

Amour Fou (Austria)

Paradise City (France)

Obala Art Center (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Credits:

Director: Lili Horvát

Scriptwriter: Lili Horvát

Main cast: Mackenzie Davis, Rupert Friend