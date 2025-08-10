Netflix’ 3 Body Problem Seasons 2 and 3 to Shoot in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Netflix has officially confirmed that the production of the second season of the 3 Body Problem sci-fi series is currently filming in Budapest with Pioneer Stillking providing services and benefiting from the local 30% cash rebate system . The third season will also be shot in Hungary.

The production budget of both seasons is 267m USD with 80m USD in indirect subsidy, according to the National Film Office of Hungary.

The shooting is scheduled from 8 July 2025 to 2 August 2027, and the second season is expected to premiere in 2026.

3 Body Problem S2 continues under the leadership of co-creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, with Miguel Sapochnik and Jeremy Podeswa executive producing and directing multiple episodes.

The production team includes executive producers Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Brad Pitt (Plan B Entertainment), Jeremy Kleiner, and Rosamund Pike (Primitive Streak). The second season of the series is directed by Jeremy Podeswa and Miguel Sapochnik, the latter also serving as executive producer.

The new cast includes Alfie Allen, joined by series regulars Claudia Doumit and Ellie de Lange, along with David Yip and Jordan Sunshine. Several cast members are also returning, including Liam Cunningham, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

The first season of 3 Body Problem was filmed in the U.K., premiered in March 2024, and has reached the top of Netflix’s global charts.