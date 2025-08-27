The Day of the Jackal S2 Starring Eddie Redmayne Returns to Budapest

BUDAPEST: The second season of the thriller series The Day of the Jackal is confirmed for filming in Budapest, showing that the 30% local cash rebate scheme and the high skill set of service production in Hungary remain attractive for international filming. Other locations include Croatia and London.

The Hungarian production service will be provided once again by Mid Atlantic Films. The production companies behind the series are Carnival Film and Sky/Peacock.

The Day of the Jackal continues under the leadership of Ronan Bennett as showrunner. The episodes will be directed by Brian Kirk, Paul Wilshurst, Anthony Philipson, and Anu Menon.

The series is based on Frederick Forsyth’s classic 1971 novel of the same title, and the story follows a professional hitman who is hired to assassinate the French President. The lead actor remains Eddie Redmayne, as the Jackal and Lashana Lynch also returns as Bianca Pullman, the desperate MI6 agent, trying to catch the assassin.

Other cast members who could potentially return for the second season are Charles Dance, Ursula Corberó, Khalid Abdalla, Richard Dormer, Sule Rimi, Florisa Kamara, and Nick Blood.

The exact shooting dates have not yet been announced. Considering the timing of the filming and release of season 1, the premiere of season 2 will likely be in late 2026 or early 2027.

The first season of the series was shot in the Hungarian capital city in 2023. It was later released on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and Peacock in the U.S.A.