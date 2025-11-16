Ildikó Enyedi to Receive FIPRESCI 100 Lifetime Achievement Award

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi will be presented with the FIPRESCI 100 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 46th Cairo International Film Festival (12 – 21 November 2025).

The award ceremony will take place on 20 November 2025, before the screening of Silent Friend, winner of the FIPRESCI Prize at the Venice Film Festival 2025. It was the second time Enyedi has received the award from the federation, the first was at the 2018 Berlin Festival for On Body and Soul.

The FIPRESCI 100 is a special award given by the International Federation of Film Critics to mark its centenary. It has been awarded three times in 2025: at Cannes to Hungarian director István Szabó, at Venice to Malaysian director Tsai Ming-liang, and at Gdynia to Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski.

Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary) was produced by Pandora Film GmbH, coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, and ZDF/ARTE, and supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), Mini Traité, Sofica, and Eurimages.

On Body and Soul / Testről és lélekrő was produced by Inforg-M&M Films and backed by the Hungarian Film Fund.