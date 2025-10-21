BOX OFFICE: Hungarian Films Exceed 5.1m EUR Gross

BUDAPEST: Films supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary ( NFI ) were extremely successful in the first three quarters of 2025. Decade-long viewership and revenue records were broken in cinemas, while Hungarian productions won an outstanding total of 37 awards at international festivals.

Between 1 January and 30 September 2025, a total of 948,030 tickets were sold for films supported by NFI, generating over 5.1 m EUR / 2 b HUF gross.

The romantic comedy How Could I Live Without You?/ Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? directed by Dénes Orosz and produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft., which was released at the end of 2024, has already exceeded one million domestic cinema admissions (data from 2024 and 2025), a success which has not been seen since 1986 in Hungary. The film was supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), and released by InterCom on 12 December 2024.

Meanwhile, I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írta megy könyvet, directed by Nóra Lakos and produced by JUNO11 Pictures, became the most successful Hungarian youth film in cinemas since 1990, winning 17 festival awards and gathering over 160,000 admissions.

Several new Hungarian films will be hitting theatres in the coming weeks.

Stay Human - The Ákos Story. Until Now / Ember maradj - Az Ákos-sztori. Eddig, a documentary about the popular Hungarian musician name Ákos Kovács, which was directed by László Kriskó and produced by FilmArt with support from NFI, will be released on 16 October 2025 by Uránia Film.

The coming-of-age drama Orphan / Árva by Academy Award winner László Nemes, which is Hungary’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category, will be released in domestic cinemas by Mozinet on 23 October 2025. The film is a coproduction between Hungary, UK, France, and Germany, produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, and AR Content, in coproduction with Lumen, and Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, with support from the NFI among others.

Also supported by NFI is the documentary Bölöni – The Transylvanian Legend / Bölöni – Az erdélyi legenda directed by Attila Szabó and Tamás Kollarik, and produced by Boloni Film, which will be released in cinemas by Uránia Film on 6 November 2025.

The 14.5 m EUR action drama Dragons over Kabul / Sárkányok Kabul felett directed by Zsombor Dyga will be released by Fórum Hungary on 20 November 2025. Szupermodern Stúdió produced it with support from NFI, additional professional support from the Ministry of Defence, and the Hungarian Defence Forces, in partnership with Sárkányok Produkció Kft., and the Media Services Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA).

Finally, Ildikó Enyedi’s German/French/Hungarian Silent Friend, which won awards at the Venice Film Festival, will be released in cinemas on 29 January 2026 by Mozinet. The film was produced by Pandora Film GmbH and coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, and ZDF/ARTE, having NFI among its backers.