PRODUCTION: Dániel Füzes Shoots Martial Arts Film Switched Stance in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director Dániel Füzes is currently shooting his debut feature Switched Stance / Ellentétes alapállás, which is backed by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) through its Incubator Programme .

Switched Stance is about brotherly love and hatred, as well as mixed martial arts (MMA). Dénes (Márk Nagy) wants nothing more than to become the best in mixed martial arts, and is willing to sacrifice anything to achieve his goal. One day, however, his younger brother, Balázs (Gáspár László), not seen in nine years, reappears and quickly proves to be even more talented in combat sports than him. The long-standing tension between them will quickly surface in the cage.

“The 33 shooting days started on 25 October 2025 and will wrap on 14 December 2025. The main scene of the film will be shot in May 2026, as we are building an American-style MMA gala in a hall in Budapest. The film will be shot at a total of 37 locations, primarily in Budapest and Hajdúszoboszló,” producer Marcell Szy told FNE.

Marcell Szy is producing through Hungary’s Forcodes Production together with Zoltán Mártonffy and Ádám Farkas through Hungary’s CineSuper.

The production budget of 845,000 EUR / 325 m HUF is covered by a state support from the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), the 30% local tax incentives, and the producers' own contribution.

The NFI contributed 350,000 EUR / 135 m HUF for production and 11,700 EUR / 4.5 m HUF for script development, both awarded in the NFI’s Incubator Programme.

“We are currently in negotiations with distributors, so no release date has been set yet. We plan to complete the film by the end of 2026,” Marcell Szy added.

Production Information:

Producers:

Forcodes Productions (Hungary)

Marcell Szy: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CineSuper (Hungary)

Zoltán Mártonffy: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Ádám Farkas: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Credits:

Director: Dániel Füzesi

Screenwriter: Zsombor Aurél Bíró

DoP: Dániel Császár

Production manager: Veronika Gaszner

Production designer: Borbála Hakkel

Costume designer: Dávid Rátkai

Production assistant: Balázs Nyitrai

Stunt: Géza Kovács

Cast: Márk Nagy, Gáspár László, Zoltán Schmied