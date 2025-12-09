Hungary Launches International Professional Animation Programme

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian Animation Producers Association (MAPSZ), with the support of the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) and Creative Europe Programme, is launching a new professional two-year programme, aiming at increasing the international presence and coproduction opportunities of Hungarian animation in the long term.

The initiative aims to ensure that domestic studios and creators appear together at Europe's leading industry forums and to permanently strengthen the position of Hungarian animation on the international market, according to a press release issued by NFI.

“These professional initiatives are an integral part of the national animation strategy and are a continuation of the successful programmes launched during the Hungarian guest of honour at the Annecy Animation Festival. The goal is to build the Hungarian animation industry on these results in a lasting and long-term way,” said Ákos Pesti, Chief Government Advisor for the Motion Picture Industry.

The 2nd edition of Hunimation Hungarian Animation Professional and Pitch Forum will be held in Budapest in the spring of 2026. Up to 12 new projects will be presented, five of which may advance to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival Partner Pitch. This will be followed by the one-week Budapest highlight of the CEE Animation Workshop in the summer of 2026, which will host an intensive professional development and international forum, facilitating the creation of new coproductions.

The partnership also includes the use of the European online platform AHUB (Animation Hub), which provides regular opportunities for Hungarian works to appear. Additionally, the English-language animation platform Hunimation.com provides a comprehensive, current professional introduction to the Hungarian animation industry.

During the implementation of the programme till the end of 2027, MAPSZ closely cooperates with the Training Directorate of the National Film Institute, as well as with the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design and the Budapest Metropolitan University.