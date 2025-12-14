PRODUCTION: László Nemes Currently Shooting His First French Speaking Feature Film in Budapest

BUDAPEST: Hungarian filmmaker László Nemes has once again teamed up with his usual cinematographer, Mátyás Erdély, for his first French-language film, Moulin. The filming of this French production commenced on 15 September 2025 in Paris, before moving to Budapest.

Pioneer Pictures is responsible for the production services in Hungary.

The script written by Olivier Demangel follows Jean Moulin, who during WW2 parachuted into occupied France to unify the Resistance under the leadership of General de Gaulle. Despite his efforts to remain invisible, Moulin was betrayed and handed over to the Gestapo in Lyon, commanded by the merciless Klaus Barbie.

The cast is led by Gilles Lellouche and Lars Eidinger, supported by Christian Harting, Félix Lefebvre, and Hortense Quentin de Gromard.

Moulin is produced by Alain Goldman on behalf of Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films, in coproduction with TF1 Films Production.

The premiere is scheduled for 28 October 2026 in France.

The film will be distributed in France by Studio TF1, and it is sold worldwide by U.S.’ 193 Legendary. Moulin has also been pre-purchased by Disney+ and HBO Max.