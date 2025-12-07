BBC1 Historical TV Miniseries A Tale of Two Cities Starring Kit Harington Shoots in Budapest

BUDAPEST: The four-part historical TV miniseries A Tale of Two Cities starring Kit Harington, François Civil, and Mirren Mack, has been shooting in the streets of Budapest since October 2025 with Mid-Atlantic Films servicing.

The miniseries will be broadcast by BBC One in the UK, and by MGM+ in the United States in 2026.

The new TV series adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1859 classic novel of the same title is created and written by Daniel West and directed by Hong Khaou. The cast includes Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Yannick Renier, Fehinti Balogun, Barry Aird, Roxane Duran, Theo Costa-Marini, and Guillaume Gallienne.

The plot follows a disgraced French aristocrat and a troubled, alcoholic English lawyer, who both fall in love with the same woman during the upheaval of the French Revolution. A twist in the story is that the two men closely resemble each other.

The series is produced by Federation Stories in association with Thriker Films, and it will be distributed by Federation International.

Contacted by FNE, representatives of Mid-Atlantic Films didn’t give out the production budget, and cannot confirm the 30% local tax rebate yet.

Shooting was originally planned to begin in September 2025.