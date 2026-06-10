Dinner with Audrey Shooting in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian capital stands in for Paris in Dinner with Audrey by Abe Sylvia, a U.S. production starring Thomasin McKenzie, Ansel Elgort, Michael Shannon, Judie Greer, and Miranda Richardson.

The production is using the local 30% cash rebate.

The film is being shot in various locations across Budapest, with one particularly memorable sequence recently shot at Budai Vigadó in Budapest’s 1st District, according to Budapest Reporter.

The biographical drama explores the early career of Audrey Hepburn (played by Thomasin McKenzie) and the beginning of her collaboration with fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy (Ansel Elgort), right before the shooting of Sabrina by Billy Wilder (Michael Shannon) in 1953.

Hyde Park, Mad Chance Production, and Wayfarer Studios are producing.