PRODUCTION: Bálint Szentgyörgyi in Postproduction with Only Child

BUDAPEST: Hungarian filmmaker Bálint Szentgyörgyi is set to make his debut in Hungarian theatres in 2027 with his debut feature, the thriller Only Child / Egyke.

The plot follows a childless couple, renting a vacation home in the middle of a forest. Soon they have a strange encounter: a teenage boy tags along with them, inexplicably mistaking them for his parents. Beyond presenting the personal story of a couple, Only Child also serves as a mirror of a generation: a portrait of people in their thirties, struggling with indecision, fear, self-discovery, and the pressures of social expectations.

For a long time, only the names of the two lead actors, Júlia Szász and Attila Vidnyánszky Jr., were known, till recently, when it was revealed that Marcell Szirmai (Pogány Induló, a popular rapper in Hungary) will play the title role.

Norbert Köbli, who wrote the screenplay, is taking on producing duties for the first time. The other producer, Gabriella Illés of Tulipán Tündér Productions, has worked on numerous television and theatre productions in addition to Gábor Herendi’s Toxikoma (2021).

Gabriella Illés confirmed to FNE that the production was supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), and it also benefited from the local 30% cash rebate scheme. The amount of the state support was 2.8 m EUR / 1b HUF, and the award decision was made on 11 July 2025.

The film was shot from 28 September to 18 November 2025, and it is expected to be released in Hungary in 2027, but the distributor and the exact release date are not yet known.

Szentgyörgyi, who became famous directing The Informant / A besúgó, the first HBO Max series developed entirely in Hungary (and also starring Júlia Szász), will make his debut in the international film world in the autumn of 2026 as one of the directors of the BBC series King and Conqueror, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of Game of Thrones.

Production Information:

Producer:

Tulipán Tündér Film and Event Productions (Hungary)

Gabriella Illés: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Bálint Szentgyörgyi

Scriptwriter: Norbert Köbli

DoP: Péter Szatmári

Editors: Lili Makk

Production designer: Pater Sparrow

Costume designer: Judith Sinkovics

Cast: Júlia Szász, Attila Vidnyánszky Jr., Marcell Szirmai, Tamás Ördög, Csilla Radnay, Orsolya Bukovszky