GRANTS: Hungarian Grants

The biggest grant of 2.4 m EUR / 850m HUF went to Bonefever / Csontláz directed by Bence Fliegauf and produced by Bonefever Film Kft.
Click HERE to see the grants chart.
BUDAPEST: Five projects received 2,804,661 EUR / 993,250,000 HUF as production support from the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI). They include two feature films and three TV documentaries.
The biggest grant of 2.4 m EUR / 850m HUF went to Bonefever / Csontláz directed by Bence Fliegauf and produced by Bonefever Film Kft.
Click HERE to see the grants chart.