GRANTS: Hungarian Grants

BUDAPEST: Five projects received 2,804,661 EUR / 993,250,000 HUF as production support from the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ). They include two feature films and three TV documentaries.

The biggest grant of 2.4 m EUR / 850m HUF went to Bonefever / Csontláz directed by Bence Fliegauf and produced by Bonefever Film Kft.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.