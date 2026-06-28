28-06-2026

GRANTS: Hungarian Grants

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    BUDAPEST: Five projects received 2,804,661 EUR / 993,250,000 HUF as production support from the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI). They include two feature films and three TV documentaries.

    The biggest grant of 2.4 m EUR / 850m HUF went to Bonefever / Csontláz directed by Bence Fliegauf and produced by Bonefever Film Kft.

    Click HERE to see the grants chart.

    Published in Hungary

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