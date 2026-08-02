PRODUCTION: Attila Hartung’s New Thriller Sets Domestic Premiere Date

BUDAPEST: Sinless / A pokol élővilága, the second feature by Hungarian director Attila Hartung, will be released in domestic theatres on 26 November 2026, following the director's critically acclaimed debut feature, FOMO: Fear of Missing Out / FOMO: Megosztod és uralkodsz (2019, produced by Filmteam).

„Sinless is currently in postproduction, produced entirely as an independent film with a micro- budget,” producer Petra Iványi told FNE. „The greatest advantage of independent filmmaking is creative freedom. While limited financial resources pose serious challenges, the absence of external expectations and tight production deadlines allows the film to take shape over a longer period of time, in accordance with the filmmakers’ vision,” Iványi added.

The story centres on Henrik, who arrives as a guest at the castle of the highly influential Szentiványi family for a festive dinner. As the story unfolds, the characters’ past decisions and hidden sins come to light, while Henrik must also face the realisation that a person may be sinless, but can hardly be completely innocent.

Petra Iványi is producing through Hungary’s Lupa Pictures in coproduction with Attila Hartung, and Csaba Pék (Filmkontroll), Éva Bayer-Baróti and Ilona Baróti (GoodFilms), György Ádám (Jumpcut), and Norbert Osbáth, Péter Magyar, and Milán Szabó (Lions Production).

Hartung’s new feature draws attention not only for its thrilling story, but also for its exceptionally strong cast: György Cserhalmi, Róbert Alföldi, Márk Nagy, Anna Mészöly, Tamás Lengyel, Réka Tenki, Anna Hay, and Zsolt Dér, among others.

Mozinet is the local distributor.

Production Information:

Producer:

Lupa Pictures (Hungary)

Petra Iványi: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Filmkontroll (Hungary)

GoodFilms (Hungary)

Jumpcut (Hungary)

Lions Production (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Attila Hartung

Scriptwriters: Attila Hartung, Attila Veres

DoP: Kristóf Deák M.

Editor: Péter Duszka

Production designer: Magdolna Varga

Costume designer: Adrienn Nagy

Composer: Dávid Konsiczky

Sound: Viktor Lente

Make-up artist: Éva Frank

Hair stylist: Attila Gulyás

Cast: György Cserhalmi, Róbert Alföldi, Márk Nagy, Anna Mészöly, Tamás Lengyel, Réka Tenki, Anna Hay, Zsolt Dér