02-08-2026

PRODUCTION: Attila Hartung’s New Thriller Sets Domestic Premiere Date

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    Sinless by Attila Hartung Sinless by Attila Hartung credit: Lupa Pictures, Iza Nagy

    BUDAPEST: Sinless / A pokol élővilága, the second feature by Hungarian director Attila Hartung, will be released in domestic theatres on 26 November 2026, following the director's critically acclaimed debut feature, FOMO: Fear of Missing Out / FOMO: Megosztod és uralkodsz (2019, produced by Filmteam).

    Sinless is currently in postproduction, produced entirely as an independent film with a micro- budget,” producer Petra Iványi told FNE. „The greatest advantage of independent filmmaking is creative freedom. While limited financial resources pose serious challenges, the absence of external expectations and tight production deadlines allows the film to take shape over a longer period of time, in accordance with the filmmakers’ vision,” Iványi added.

    The story centres on Henrik, who arrives as a guest at the castle of the highly influential Szentiványi family for a festive dinner. As the story unfolds, the characters’ past decisions and hidden sins come to light, while Henrik must also face the realisation that a person may be sinless, but can hardly be completely innocent.

    Petra Iványi is producing through Hungary’s Lupa Pictures in coproduction with Attila Hartung, and Csaba Pék (Filmkontroll), Éva Bayer-Baróti and Ilona Baróti (GoodFilms), György Ádám (Jumpcut), and Norbert Osbáth, Péter Magyar, and Milán Szabó (Lions Production).

    Hartung’s new feature draws attention not only for its thrilling story, but also for its exceptionally strong cast: György Cserhalmi, Róbert Alföldi, Márk Nagy, Anna Mészöly, Tamás Lengyel, Réka Tenki, Anna Hay, and Zsolt Dér, among others.

    Mozinet is the local distributor.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    Lupa Pictures (Hungary)
    Petra Iványi: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Coproducers:
    Filmkontroll (Hungary)
    GoodFilms (Hungary)
    Jumpcut (Hungary)
    Lions Production (Hungary)

    Credits:
    Director: Attila Hartung
    Scriptwriters: Attila Hartung, Attila Veres
    DoP: Kristóf Deák M.
    Editor: Péter Duszka
    Production designer: Magdolna Varga
    Costume designer: Adrienn Nagy
    Composer: Dávid Konsiczky
    Sound: Viktor Lente
    Make-up artist: Éva Frank
    Hair stylist: Attila Gulyás
    Cast: György Cserhalmi, Róbert Alföldi, Márk Nagy, Anna Mészöly, Tamás Lengyel, Réka Tenki, Anna Hay, Zsolt Dér

    Published in Hungary

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