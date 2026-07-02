How Could I Live Without You? Returns to Hungarian Cinemas with an Exclusive Sequel Sneak Peek

BUDAPEST: The most successful Hungarian film of the past 35 years, Orosz Dénes’ How Could I Live Without You? is making an unprecedented comeback on the big screen starting 2 July nationwide and 3 July 2026 at Cinema City. As a special summer bonus, screenings will feature an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming sequel.

How Could I Live Without You? 2 will be released in Hungarian cinemas by InterCom on 12 November 2026, having TV2 Group as media partner. The premiere will be preceded by two massive Aréna Kuplung concerts featuring both classic tracks and brand-new hits, according to the National Film Institute – Hungary.

Directed by Zsombor Dyga and produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft. the sequel was co-financed by TV2 and backed by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

How Could I Live Without You? 2 fast-forwards six years as the beloved group of friends (played by Márk Ember, Franciska Törőcsik, Péter Marics, and more) reunites for a wedding by the Hungarian sea.

Orosz Dénes’ 2024 romantic musical comedy How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft) has exceeded 1 m admissions and 5 m EUR gross while the shooting for a sequel was underway in 2025.