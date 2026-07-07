PRODUCTION: György Mór Kárpáti Shoots Bubo Bubo

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director/writer György Mór Kárpáti is currently in the shooting phase with his third feature film Bubo Bubo / Uhu, which is an independent production.

A story of a family coming together, Bubo Bubo follows a couple in their 30s, who move into the family’s vacation home in search of a place suitable for a home birth. As it turns out that an owl is nesting in the house, the woman becomes obsessed with the idea that they must not chase the bird away, but must learn to live with it.

Lead roles are played by Osolya Bukovszky and Gergely Váradi with Anna Mészöly, Éva Bandor, Károly Kozma, Ildikó Tóth, Lajos Ottó Horváth and Gabriella Vass in supporting roles.

The film was not only directed but also written by György Mór Kárpáti. Actually, it was Kárpáti’s very first feature film project, back in the early 2010s, but the Hungarian Film Fund at the time rejected it, so the story was shelved for a long time.

The film is being produced by Eszter Kozma and Veronika Gál on behalf of Proton Cinema , with executive producers Viktória Petrányi and Orsolya Bánki, in coproduction with Pioneer Pictures (Eleonóra Peták), Futurizmus (Péter Fazakas) and Lupa Pictures (Petra Iványi).

Principal photography for Bubo Bubo began on 12 June 2026 in Szentendre, the suburban region of Budapest, and it is scheduled to conclude on 12 July 2026, making it a 20-day shoot, Orsolya Bánki from Proton Cinema told FNE.

To ensure authenticity, during the childbirth scenes the film will feature a real infant, following the example of Márta Mészáros’s Nine Months / Kilenc hónap (1976), a groundbreaking work in film history. The bird in the title won’t be a digital effect either; they will be filming with a real owl over the course of three nights in Szentendre.

“The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas in late 2026 or early 2027. The production is still seeking additional financing for postproduction, while domestic distribution and world sales are currently under negotiation”, Orsolya Bánki added.

Bubo Bubo will be the third feature from director György Mór Kárpáti, following his earlier films Guerilla (2019) and Summer to Come / Jövő nyár (2022), both produced by Proton Cinema.

Production Information:

Producer:

Proton Cinema (Hungary)

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Coproducers:

Pioneer Pictures (Hungary)

Futurizmus (Hungary)

Lupa Pictures (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: György Mór Kárpáti

Writer: György Mór Kárpáti

DoP: Dániel Császsár

Editor: Anna Vághy

Dramaturgy: Zsófi Lányi

Production manager: Júlia Sára Bodolai, Hanga Júlia Bús

Production designer: Virág Tyekvicska

Costume designer: Juli Szlávik

Cast: Orsolya Bukovszky, Gergely Váradi, Anna Mészöly, Éva Bandor, Károly Kozma, Ildikó Tóth, Lajos Ottó Horváth, Gabriella Vass