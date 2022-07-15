Baltic Sea Docs 2022 Announces Selected Projects

The industry section will run 5 – 9 September 2022 and the film programme for local audiences will be held in an art house cinema in Riga as well as in regional towns 5 – 11 September 2022.
Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
Abandoned (Lithuania)
Directed by Vytautas Puidokas
Becoming Roosi (Estonia)
Directed by Margit Lillak
The Blessed Ones (Ukraine, Latvia)
Directed by Andrii Lysetskyi
Boxes from Georgia (Georgia)
Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili
Death of Death (Latvia)
Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
FCL – The Fabulous Cow Ladies (Finland)
Directed by Mia Halme
The Guest (Poland)
Directed by Michał Bielawski, Zvika Portnoy, Zuzanna Solakiewicz
A Hole in the Wall (Poland)
Directed by Arjun Talwar
How to Fix Yourself (Latvia)
Directed by Armands Začs
I Look Like My Mother (Germany)
Directed by Amina Maher
In the Name of Honour (Georgia)
Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili
Iron Man (Ukraine)
Directed by Maryna Nikolcheva
The Last Will (Latvia)
Directed by Jānis Ābele
Little People (Ukraine)
Directed by Ivan Sautkin
My Family and Other Clowns (Estonia)
Directed by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen
Part of Society (Georgia)
Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
Požerskis: In Focus (Lithuania)
Directed by Joris Skudra
Until the Wedding (Poland)
Directed by Daniel Stopa
