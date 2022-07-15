Baltic Sea Docs 2022 Announces Selected Projects

My Family and Other Clowns by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen

RIGA: Eighteen projects from countries including Poland, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Georgia are in the selection of the 26th Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries ( Baltic Sea Docs ), which will run 5-11 September 2022. Baltic Sea Docs will return to the in-person event in Riga after two online editions and an online segment will remain part of the event.

The industry section will run 5 – 9 September 2022 and the film programme for local audiences will be held in an art house cinema in Riga as well as in regional towns 5 – 11 September 2022.

Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia.

SELECTED PROJECTS:

Abandoned (Lithuania)

Directed by Vytautas Puidokas

Becoming Roosi (Estonia)

Directed by Margit Lillak

The Blessed Ones (Ukraine, Latvia)

Directed by Andrii Lysetskyi

Boxes from Georgia (Georgia)

Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili

Death of Death (Latvia)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

FCL – The Fabulous Cow Ladies (Finland)

Directed by Mia Halme

The Guest (Poland)

Directed by Michał Bielawski, Zvika Portnoy, Zuzanna Solakiewicz

A Hole in the Wall (Poland)

Directed by Arjun Talwar

How to Fix Yourself (Latvia)

Directed by Armands Začs

I Look Like My Mother (Germany)

Directed by Amina Maher

In the Name of Honour (Georgia)

Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili

Iron Man (Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Nikolcheva

The Last Will (Latvia)

Directed by Jānis Ābele

Little People (Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Sautkin

My Family and Other Clowns (Estonia)

Directed by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen

Part of Society (Georgia)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Požerskis: In Focus (Lithuania)

Directed by Joris Skudra

Until the Wedding (Poland)

Directed by Daniel Stopa

Click HERE for the press release.