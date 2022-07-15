15-07-2022

Baltic Sea Docs 2022 Announces Selected Projects

By
    My Family and Other Clowns by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen My Family and Other Clowns by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen source: BSD

    RIGA: Eighteen projects from countries including Poland, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Georgia are in the selection of the 26th Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries (Baltic Sea Docs), which will run 5-11 September 2022. Baltic Sea Docs will return to the in-person event in Riga after two online editions and an online segment will remain part of the event.

    The industry section will run 5 – 9 September 2022 and the film programme for local audiences will be held in an art house cinema in Riga as well as in regional towns 5 – 11 September 2022.

    Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia.

    SELECTED PROJECTS:

    Abandoned (Lithuania)
    Directed by Vytautas Puidokas

    Becoming Roosi (Estonia)
    Directed by Margit Lillak

    The Blessed Ones (Ukraine, Latvia)
    Directed by Andrii Lysetskyi

    Boxes from Georgia (Georgia)
    Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili

    Death of Death (Latvia)
    Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

    FCL – The Fabulous Cow Ladies (Finland)
    Directed by Mia Halme

    The Guest (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Bielawski, Zvika Portnoy, Zuzanna Solakiewicz

    A Hole in the Wall (Poland)  
    Directed by Arjun Talwar

    How to Fix Yourself (Latvia)
    Directed by Armands Začs

    I Look Like My Mother (Germany)
    Directed by Amina Maher

    In the Name of Honour (Georgia)
    Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili

    Iron Man (Ukraine)
    Directed by Maryna Nikolcheva

    The Last Will (Latvia)
    Directed by Jānis Ābele

    Little People (Ukraine)
    Directed by Ivan Sautkin

    My Family and Other Clowns (Estonia)
    Directed by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen

    Part of Society (Georgia)
    Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

    Požerskis: In Focus (Lithuania)
    Directed by Joris Skudra

    Until the Wedding (Poland)
    Directed by Daniel Stopa

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Samuel’s Travels to Be Released in North America