New Latvian Studio Trickster Pictures Announces World Premiere of Youth Drama Neon Spring

RIGA: Director/producer/scriptwriter Matīss Kaža has launched the new Latvian production studio Trickster Pictures . The first title released by the Riga-based company is the coming-of-age Neon Spring / Neona pavasaris directed by Matīss Kaža, which has been acquired by Magnolia Pictures International ahead of its world premiere at the Edinburgh IFF on 15 August 2022.

Neon Spring is a portrait of a generation, looked at through the perspective of a young woman, Laine, portrayed Marija Luīza Meļķe, who is also the film's scriptwriter. Laine is a young student, who starts to get increasingly absorbed by the local rave scene, which causes detachment from reality as well as her family.

The film has been funded by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga City Council as well as by the TV & digital content provider Go3. Its total budget is estimated at 150,000 EUR.

Neon Spring’s national premiere will take place on 14 October 2022, during the 9th edition of the Riga International Film Festival.

Trickster Pictures studio presents itself as “​​interdisciplinary, international and irreverent” with “an ambition to re-imagine what a film studio does”.

Matīss Kaža has quickly gained experience in various filmmaking roles, including directing several titles, counting the feature film Wild East / Wild East. Kur vedīs ceļš (2021, produced by Fenixfilm), which is the first Latvian Western. His other works as a producer include Flow / Straume by Annecy International Animation FF award winner Gints Zilbalodis (produced by Latvia’s Dream Well Studio in coproduction with Germany’s CINÉ-LIT­TÉ Productions and French Sacrebleu Productions), which is set to be released in 2024.