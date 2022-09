RIGA: The Baltic Music Video competition will return to the 9th edition of the Riga International Film Festival (13 – 23 October 2022) after a year break. Eighteen music videos from the Baltic States will compete for the Riga IFF Silver Grass Snake Award.

The Baltic Music Video competition is the first competition announced by the festival for its upcoming edition.

The Riga International Film Festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the Riga City Council, the National Film Centre of Latvia and Creative Europe MEDIA.

