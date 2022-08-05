PRODUCTION: Latvian/Lithuanian Feature Portraying Millennials Generation Wraps Shooting in Latvia

RIGA: Latvian director Liene Linde wrapped the shoot of her debut feature Black Velvet / Melnais samts on 3 August 2022. This Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction is a partly autobiographical dramedy about a 30 year old woman Marta, a film director.

Marta's life in a way embodies the struggles of the millennial generation: working and burning out in creative industries and navigating through various situations, both comical and deeply serious.

The leading role is played by Latvian actress and theatre director Inga Tropa, for whom Liene Linde especially wrote the part.

Black Velvet is produced by Guntis Trekteris through Latvia’s Ego Media in coproduction with Ieva Norveliene through Lithuania’s Tremora. The project was funded by the National Film Centre of Latvia with 500,000 EUR and the Lithuanian Film Centre with a minority coproduction grant of 62,000 EUR in July 2022. Other financing consists of pre-sales to local broadcasters and streamers.

The film's release is planned for the autumn of 2023.

Liene Linde has directed several short films, among them the bittersweet family comedy Fake Me a Happy New Year / Četri mielasti (2012) and Seven Awkward Sex Scenes. Part One / Septiņas neveiklas seksa reizes (2017). She co-directed the documentary Mothers and Others / Klātbūtne (2020) with Armands Začs. Both short films received the National Film Award Lielais Kristaps in the category of Best Student Film, whilst the documentary scored a nomination in the Best Documentary section.

Production information:

Producer:

Ego Media (Latvia)

Coproducer:

Tremora (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Liene Linde

Screenwriter: Liene Linde

DoP: Dāvids Smiltiņš

Production designer: Ieva Kauliņa

Costume designer: Liene Dobrāja

Make-up artist: Ilona Zariņa

Main cast: Inga Tropa, Baiba Broka