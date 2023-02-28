FESTIVALS: Artdocfest / Riga 2023 Ready to Kick-off

RIGA: Over 30 titles will screen in two competitive programmes, Baltic Focus and Artdocfest Open, at the 3rd edition of Artdocfest , which will be held in Riga 2 – 9 March 2023.

The two out-of-competition programmes are War before War and ArtDoc&ProArt.

This year, the festival, founded by award-winning Latvia-based Russian director Vitaly Mansky, will give special attention to films about Ukraine.

The first Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest was held in Moscow in 2007. In 2014, the festival director Vitaly Mansky moved to Latvia, where in cooperation with the Riga International Film Festival, they presented the Artdocfest documentary programme.

In 2020, the Riga International Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest/Riga was created in Latvia. The festival in Riga is a joint project of the Latvian direction of Artdocfest, Biedrība Artdoc Fest & Media, and the leaders of the documentary film industry in the Baltic States.