RIGA IFF Forum Launches Call for Applications

Short Riga Test Screening is aimed at short film creators, while RIGA IFF Showcase is a compact, focused co-financing market for feature films and series, designed for producers, distributors, sales agents, and festival programmers. It offers insights into emerging work from the Baltic States, Eastern, and Central Europe, aiming to boost coproductions in the region and present projects to buyers across Europe.

Both events will be held from 24 to 26 October 2024, and the Riga International Film Festival will take place 17 – 27 October 2024.

Click HERE for the press release.